Ballyhoo

House-made Sausages & Classic Cocktails

211 South Park ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Curry Lamb Bam$12.00
Harissa, Raita, Tabouli
Ballyhoo Chili$5.50
House Made!
Steak House$12.00
Creamed Spinach, Garlic, Parm Crisps, Pickled shallots
Reggie Veggie$12.00
Roasted Corn, Chimichurri, Goat Cheese
TJ Dawg$12.00
Pico, Crema, Cotija, Avocado
Mac & Cheese$5.50
Three Cheese, a Little Spice, Carmelized Shallot
A Lot of Pickles$5.50
Just What it Sounds Like!
Church Chicken$12.00
Slaw, Mustard
Short Round$12.00
Kimch, Sambal, Pickled Vegetables
Location

211 South Park ave

buffalo NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
