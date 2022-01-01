Baltimore American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Baltimore

Citron Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Citron Restaurant & Bar

2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2593 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 oz Citron Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$60.00
Heirloom Tomato and Cucumber Salad, Fresh Asparagus, Crispy Cassava Chips, Remoulade Sauce
Goyang Roll$45.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Ginger Tobiko, Avocado, Eel Sauce
Poke Bowls$39.00
Salmon, Tuna, or Spicy Shrimp- Served with Sushi Rice, Veggies, Special Sauce
More about Citron Restaurant & Bar
Ground & Griddled image

 

Ground & Griddled

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
What The Kitchen Eats$10.00
Toasted Ciabatta, G&G Pork Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Cito Sauce, Cholula, Paprika Fried Egg, Grafton Cheddar.
Turkey Burrito!$10.00
Turkey Sausage, Spinach, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Piquillo Peppers, Rice, Avocado, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Scrambled Egg, Cito Sause, Flour Tortilla
Almond Croissant$3.50
A buttery and flaky croissant filled with a lightly sweet almond paste and topped with slivered almonds.
More about Ground & Griddled
Spoons Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Spoons Cafe

24 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1617 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$11.15
3 cakes. Maple coffee glaze. Try it with bacon inside! $2
2-2-2$14.25
Local eggs any style, two pieces of meat, and two each pancakes OR french toast. Please choose either pancakes OR french toast. If you choose, both we choose for you,
Hot Hen$10.25
Crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha honey, dill pickle slices
More about Spoons Cafe
Alexander’s Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Alexander’s Tavern

710 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Alexander Burger$14.00
Our 8oz. grade A signature blend burger grilled to your liking with your choice of American, cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
MD Crab Tots$14.00
Tater tots with crab dip, Jack cheese, and crab dusted with Old Bay
Impossible Burger$15.50
A meatless, plant-based burger that cooks, looks, and tastes just like a real burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
More about Alexander’s Tavern
Noona's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Noona's

1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Signora 16"$24.00
mozzarella, ricotta, baby spinach, cherry tomato, shaved garlic, balsamic reduction
Margherita 16"$21.00
tomato, hand-stretched mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, local basil
Crispy Brussels$8.00
hot honey, fresh mint, toasted sesame
More about Noona's
Woodberry Kitchen image

 

Woodberry Kitchen

2010 Clipper Park Rd,Ste 126, Baltimore

Avg 4 (2292 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Beef Brisket$70.00
Pasture-raised beef (2 lbs) served with roasted carrots, mashed potatoes, and roasting jus. Sliced and presented in a reheatable foil tray.
Fully cooked, with easy-to-follow reheating instructions.
Gluten free
Woodberry Kitchen Gift Card
**Gift cards will be available for pickup/shipping 12/14 onward.**
This is a wonderful holiday gift you can send directly to your loved ones! Or you can mail to yourself, your choice.
Expect within 5-7 business days after purchase for shipping. As an estimate.
*Free Bottle of Snake Oil for every gift card purchase over $100*
Can be applied to online orders as well as dining room (must call or email restaurant to reimburse for online orders).
Snake Oil / 6 oz$6.00
welcome at any table, WK's signature pepper sauce adds just the right amount of heat. made from local fish peppers, cider vinegar, and salt.
More about Woodberry Kitchen
Gertrude's image

SEAFOOD

Gertrude's

10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (979 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CUP CREAM OF CRAB SOUP$7.00
Lump crab, sherry
GERTIE'S CRAB CAKE PLATTER$35.00
Broiled “all-lump” Baltimore-style cake (by John’s grandmother), rosemary potatoes, apple-fennel slaw, basil-caper tartar sauce
SM CAESAR SALAD$8.00
Romaine, aged Parmesan, herbed croutons, anchovies, our signature Caesar dressing
More about Gertrude's
Riptide · Fells Point image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Riptide · Fells Point

1718 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Jumbo fried shrimp with a house-made firecracker sauce and sriracha drizzle
Crab Balls$12.00
Local crab meat with fresh citrus and herbs, red peppers, served with a side of cherry pepper remoulade
Wings$13.00
8 piece chicken wings, assorted with drums and flats.
Choice of flavors:
buffalo, bourbon, bayside blend, or Thai sweet Chili. Served with either ranch or blue cheese
More about Riptide · Fells Point
Rocket to Venus image

 

Rocket to Venus

3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
(v) bbq sauce \\ vegan cole slaw \\ pickle chips \\ toasted bun \\ served with fries (nut allergy) (other side options available)
Banh Mi Sandwich$13.00
chicken \\ blackened catfish or tofu (v) \\ pickled carrot & daikon \\ jalapeno \\ cilantro \\ cucumber \\ mint aioli \\ toasted baguette\\ served with fries \\ other side options available
Pierogies$9.00
cheddar cheese & potato \\ side of onion crema (nut allergy)
More about Rocket to Venus
Fuisine image

 

Fuisine

3123 Elliott Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Smash Burger$16.00
Local Ground Beef, Cheddar, Burger Sauce, Spicy Pickles, Brioche Bun
"What's Beef" Burger$20.00
Double Smash Burger, Braised Short Rib, Spicy Mayo, Cheddar, Spicy Pickles, Crispy Shallots, Caramelized Onions, Brioche
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Thai Chili Caramel, Crisp Onions, Cilantro
More about Fuisine
Abbey Burger Bistro image

 

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich with cole slaw, chipotle honey and pickles
Crab Tots$13.00
Southwest Bison Burger$15.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Chicken$16.00
crab dip / cheddar cheese / pretzel roll
Cali Burrito$15.00
slow cooked brisket / monterey-jack cheddar cheese / avocado / pico de gallo / sour cream / chipotle fries
Hickory Smoked Wings$15.00
choice of sauce /
served with blue cheese dressing and celery
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Blackwall Hitch - Baltimore image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwall Hitch - Baltimore

700 E Pratt St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$16.00
Burger$18.00
Fries$5.00
More about Blackwall Hitch - Baltimore
Tír Na Nóg image

 

Tír Na Nóg

201 E Pratt St,Fl 2, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$20.00
Nachos$14.00
Celery$1.00
More about Tír Na Nóg
Happy Hour Heaven image

GRILL

Happy Hour Heaven

1901 Gough St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Seafood Pasta$22.00
Bbq Meatballs$10.00
Veggie Flatbread$7.00
More about Happy Hour Heaven
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington image

HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington

1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Harry’s Bistro Burger$13.00
Angus beef burger, sunny side up egg, applewood bacon, cheddar on an English muffin
Baltimore Burger$16.00
Angus beef burger, crab dip, applewood bacon, cheddar on a classic bun
Cherrywood Smoked Angus$14.00
Applewood bacon, cheddar, bbq sauce, crispy onions, jalapeños, classic bun
More about Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
El Bufalo image

 

El Bufalo

2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos/Tots/Fries$16.00
Crispy Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Queso Blanco$13.00
More about El Bufalo
Magerks Pub image

 

Magerks Pub

1061 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#3$10.00
#6$10.00
Chicken Fingers$8.00
More about Magerks Pub
Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar$10.00
romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic crostini
Arctic Char$28.00
Mushroom risotto , smoked tomato vinaigrette, carrots & green beans
Wagyu Beef Tavern Burger$16.00
8 oz burger, aged cheddar, crispy onions,spiced ketchup, brioche roll, fries
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Todd Conner's image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Todd Conner's

700 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Camden Cheesesteak$11.00
Thinly sliced beef, onions, and american cheese on a hoagie roll.
BTO Burger$9.00
An 8 oz. prime Angus beef burger or a black bean veggie burger lettuce, tomato, and onion on a kaiser roll. Additional toppings available.
BTO Grilled Cheese$7.00
Includes your choice of bread and cheese. Additional toppings available.
More about Todd Conner's
Amber image

 

Amber

900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Prosciutto Flat$13.00
garlic butter, mozz, arrugula, balsamic
Pretzel Pieces$6.00
Old Bay with beer cheese and mustard
Wings$15.00
Choice of Jerk Seasoning (wet) or Old Bay Hot Sauce (wet)
More about Amber
Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
RW Apples & Pears
Most popular. Creekstone farms, "hon" sauce, caramelized onions, American cheese and a griddled brioche roll. Served w/ fries.
Ribeye Grilled Cheese$24.00
Remoulade, house pickles, shredded lettuce served w/ fries.
Beef Brisket Tacos (3)$15.00
Flour tortilla, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, and lime. 3 per order.
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Snake Hill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snake Hill

418 S Clinton St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (625 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
- O's Magic Chicken Sammy$12.00
Our new rotating special! Featuring a buttermilk brined chicken thigh, tossed in our ‘Orioles Magic’ sauce
(honey buffalo w/ Old Bay) , topped w/ onions rings, ranch dressing, & cheddar cheese sauce, served on a sweet Hawaiian bun.
- WINGS - Nighthawk$11.00
1lb of jumbo chicken wings marinated in a seasoned buttermilk bath, fried to order, tossed in Korean style sweet & sour BBQ.
- Wings Orioles Magic$11.00
1lb of jumbo chicken wings marinated in a seasoned buttermilk bath, fried to order, tossed in Old Bay, honey, and buffalo sauce.
More about Snake Hill
Earth, Wood & Fire image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Earth, Wood & Fire

1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large House$12.95
romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, banana peppers, red onion, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Coal Fired Chicken Wings$14.95
8 wings to an order
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
grilled or blackened chicken breast served with honey mustard
More about Earth, Wood & Fire
Riverside Taphouse image

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Smasher$15.00
(2) 4oz patty. Served on brioche bun with lettuce, pickle and tomato and your choice of cheese.
Spicy Jalapeño Philly Cheese Steak$16.00
Shaved beef, sautéed roasted jalapeños, arugula, caramelized onion, peppers and herb aioli. Served in Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.
Buffalo Chicken Wheat Wrap$14.00
Fat boy fried or grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing. Feel free to substitute ranch.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

811 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Abbey Wings$13.00
Crab Tots$13.00
Chicken Tenders (4) with fries$10.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
The Owl Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL

The Owl Bar

1 E Chase St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (492 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Panini$16.00
Slow-roasted mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, bread and butter pickles, brioche
Belvedere Burger$16.00
All beef burger, lettuce, tomato,
onion, potato roll
Original$17.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella,
parmesan, oregano
More about The Owl Bar
Lee's Pint and Shell image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
4 Meals for $34$34.00
If you are placing an order for a meal plan and are outside the delivery radius, please put your address in the notes, we will deliver anywhere.
Meal plans catered to your needs! Please select a protein, vegetable, and a starch for each meal.
Orders available for pickup or delivery 3-6pm Sunday. If selecting delivery, please specify delivery time in comments.
Tiki Lee's New Year's Eve Party$60.00
Hello 2022! Open Bar, Oyster Bar, Passed Hors d'hoeuvres, Champagne Toast and party favors! 8pm - 1am.
8 Meals for $62$62.00
If you are placing an order for a meal plan and are outside the delivery radius, please put your address in the notes, we will deliver anywhere.
Meal plans catered to your needs! Please select a protein, vegetable, and a starch for each meal.
Orders available for pickup or delivery 3-6pm Sunday. If selecting delivery, please specify delivery time in comments.
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Groundwork Kitchen image

 

Groundwork Kitchen

925 Washington Blvd., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Groundwork Flatbread$10.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich SPICY with Side$10.00
GWK Burger with Side$13.00
More about Groundwork Kitchen
Well Crafted Kitchen image

 

Well Crafted Kitchen

1700 W 41st Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chorizo and Chard$14.25
Housemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chorizo sausage, and sauteed greens
Sunchoke & Salami$15.50
Housemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sauteed sunchokes, and salami cotto picante
Pizza and Salad SPECIAL!$35.00
2 Pizzas (your choice) AND Family Size Salad
More about Well Crafted Kitchen

