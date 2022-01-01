Baltimore American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Baltimore
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Citron Restaurant & Bar
2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore
|Popular items
|8 oz Citron Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$60.00
Heirloom Tomato and Cucumber Salad, Fresh Asparagus, Crispy Cassava Chips, Remoulade Sauce
|Goyang Roll
|$45.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Ginger Tobiko, Avocado, Eel Sauce
|Poke Bowls
|$39.00
Salmon, Tuna, or Spicy Shrimp- Served with Sushi Rice, Veggies, Special Sauce
Ground & Griddled
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|What The Kitchen Eats
|$10.00
Toasted Ciabatta, G&G Pork Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Cito Sauce, Cholula, Paprika Fried Egg, Grafton Cheddar.
|Turkey Burrito!
|$10.00
Turkey Sausage, Spinach, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Piquillo Peppers, Rice, Avocado, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Scrambled Egg, Cito Sause, Flour Tortilla
|Almond Croissant
|$3.50
A buttery and flaky croissant filled with a lightly sweet almond paste and topped with slivered almonds.
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Spoons Cafe
24 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$11.15
3 cakes. Maple coffee glaze. Try it with bacon inside! $2
|2-2-2
|$14.25
Local eggs any style, two pieces of meat, and two each pancakes OR french toast. Please choose either pancakes OR french toast. If you choose, both we choose for you,
|Hot Hen
|$10.25
Crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha honey, dill pickle slices
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Alexander’s Tavern
710 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Alexander Burger
|$14.00
Our 8oz. grade A signature blend burger grilled to your liking with your choice of American, cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
|MD Crab Tots
|$14.00
Tater tots with crab dip, Jack cheese, and crab dusted with Old Bay
|Impossible Burger
|$15.50
A meatless, plant-based burger that cooks, looks, and tastes just like a real burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Noona's
1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Signora 16"
|$24.00
mozzarella, ricotta, baby spinach, cherry tomato, shaved garlic, balsamic reduction
|Margherita 16"
|$21.00
tomato, hand-stretched mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, local basil
|Crispy Brussels
|$8.00
hot honey, fresh mint, toasted sesame
Woodberry Kitchen
2010 Clipper Park Rd,Ste 126, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Braised Beef Brisket
|$70.00
Pasture-raised beef (2 lbs) served with roasted carrots, mashed potatoes, and roasting jus. Sliced and presented in a reheatable foil tray.
Fully cooked, with easy-to-follow reheating instructions.
Gluten free
|Woodberry Kitchen Gift Card
**Gift cards will be available for pickup/shipping 12/14 onward.**
This is a wonderful holiday gift you can send directly to your loved ones! Or you can mail to yourself, your choice.
Expect within 5-7 business days after purchase for shipping. As an estimate.
*Free Bottle of Snake Oil for every gift card purchase over $100*
Can be applied to online orders as well as dining room (must call or email restaurant to reimburse for online orders).
|Snake Oil / 6 oz
|$6.00
welcome at any table, WK's signature pepper sauce adds just the right amount of heat. made from local fish peppers, cider vinegar, and salt.
SEAFOOD
Gertrude's
10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore
|Popular items
|CUP CREAM OF CRAB SOUP
|$7.00
Lump crab, sherry
|GERTIE'S CRAB CAKE PLATTER
|$35.00
Broiled “all-lump” Baltimore-style cake (by John’s grandmother), rosemary potatoes, apple-fennel slaw, basil-caper tartar sauce
|SM CAESAR SALAD
|$8.00
Romaine, aged Parmesan, herbed croutons, anchovies, our signature Caesar dressing
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Riptide · Fells Point
1718 Thames St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Firecracker Shrimp
|$14.00
Jumbo fried shrimp with a house-made firecracker sauce and sriracha drizzle
|Crab Balls
|$12.00
Local crab meat with fresh citrus and herbs, red peppers, served with a side of cherry pepper remoulade
|Wings
|$13.00
8 piece chicken wings, assorted with drums and flats.
Choice of flavors:
buffalo, bourbon, bayside blend, or Thai sweet Chili. Served with either ranch or blue cheese
Rocket to Venus
3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
(v) bbq sauce \\ vegan cole slaw \\ pickle chips \\ toasted bun \\ served with fries (nut allergy) (other side options available)
|Banh Mi Sandwich
|$13.00
chicken \\ blackened catfish or tofu (v) \\ pickled carrot & daikon \\ jalapeno \\ cilantro \\ cucumber \\ mint aioli \\ toasted baguette\\ served with fries \\ other side options available
|Pierogies
|$9.00
cheddar cheese & potato \\ side of onion crema (nut allergy)
Fuisine
3123 Elliott Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Double Smash Burger
|$16.00
Local Ground Beef, Cheddar, Burger Sauce, Spicy Pickles, Brioche Bun
|"What's Beef" Burger
|$20.00
Double Smash Burger, Braised Short Rib, Spicy Mayo, Cheddar, Spicy Pickles, Crispy Shallots, Caramelized Onions, Brioche
|Brussel Sprouts
|$10.00
Thai Chili Caramel, Crisp Onions, Cilantro
Abbey Burger Bistro
1041 Marshall St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich with cole slaw, chipotle honey and pickles
|Crab Tots
|$13.00
|Southwest Bison Burger
|$15.00
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Blackened Chicken
|$16.00
crab dip / cheddar cheese / pretzel roll
|Cali Burrito
|$15.00
slow cooked brisket / monterey-jack cheddar cheese / avocado / pico de gallo / sour cream / chipotle fries
|Hickory Smoked Wings
|$15.00
choice of sauce /
served with blue cheese dressing and celery
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwall Hitch - Baltimore
700 E Pratt St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Wings
|$16.00
|Burger
|$18.00
|Fries
|$5.00
Tír Na Nóg
201 E Pratt St,Fl 2, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$20.00
|Nachos
|$14.00
|Celery
|$1.00
GRILL
Happy Hour Heaven
1901 Gough St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Seafood Pasta
|$22.00
|Bbq Meatballs
|$10.00
|Veggie Flatbread
|$7.00
HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Harry’s Bistro Burger
|$13.00
Angus beef burger, sunny side up egg, applewood bacon, cheddar on an English muffin
|Baltimore Burger
|$16.00
Angus beef burger, crab dip, applewood bacon, cheddar on a classic bun
|Cherrywood Smoked Angus
|$14.00
Applewood bacon, cheddar, bbq sauce, crispy onions, jalapeños, classic bun
El Bufalo
2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Nachos/Tots/Fries
|$16.00
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
|Queso Blanco
|$13.00
Magerks Pub
1061 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|#3
|$10.00
|#6
|$10.00
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS
Blue Hill Tavern
938 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$10.00
romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic crostini
|Arctic Char
|$28.00
Mushroom risotto , smoked tomato vinaigrette, carrots & green beans
|Wagyu Beef Tavern Burger
|$16.00
8 oz burger, aged cheddar, crispy onions,spiced ketchup, brioche roll, fries
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Todd Conner's
700 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Camden Cheesesteak
|$11.00
Thinly sliced beef, onions, and american cheese on a hoagie roll.
|BTO Burger
|$9.00
An 8 oz. prime Angus beef burger or a black bean veggie burger lettuce, tomato, and onion on a kaiser roll. Additional toppings available.
|BTO Grilled Cheese
|$7.00
Includes your choice of bread and cheese. Additional toppings available.
Amber
900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Prosciutto Flat
|$13.00
garlic butter, mozz, arrugula, balsamic
|Pretzel Pieces
|$6.00
Old Bay with beer cheese and mustard
|Wings
|$15.00
Choice of Jerk Seasoning (wet) or Old Bay Hot Sauce (wet)
Avenue Kitchen & Bar
911 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|RW Apples & Pears
Most popular. Creekstone farms, "hon" sauce, caramelized onions, American cheese and a griddled brioche roll. Served w/ fries.
|Ribeye Grilled Cheese
|$24.00
Remoulade, house pickles, shredded lettuce served w/ fries.
|Beef Brisket Tacos (3)
|$15.00
Flour tortilla, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, and lime. 3 per order.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snake Hill
418 S Clinton St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|- O's Magic Chicken Sammy
|$12.00
Our new rotating special! Featuring a buttermilk brined chicken thigh, tossed in our ‘Orioles Magic’ sauce
(honey buffalo w/ Old Bay) , topped w/ onions rings, ranch dressing, & cheddar cheese sauce, served on a sweet Hawaiian bun.
|- WINGS - Nighthawk
|$11.00
1lb of jumbo chicken wings marinated in a seasoned buttermilk bath, fried to order, tossed in Korean style sweet & sour BBQ.
|- Wings Orioles Magic
|$11.00
1lb of jumbo chicken wings marinated in a seasoned buttermilk bath, fried to order, tossed in Old Bay, honey, and buffalo sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Earth, Wood & Fire
1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Large House
|$12.95
romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, banana peppers, red onion, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
|Coal Fired Chicken Wings
|$14.95
8 wings to an order
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
grilled or blackened chicken breast served with honey mustard
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Double Smasher
|$15.00
(2) 4oz patty. Served on brioche bun with lettuce, pickle and tomato and your choice of cheese.
|Spicy Jalapeño Philly Cheese Steak
|$16.00
Shaved beef, sautéed roasted jalapeños, arugula, caramelized onion, peppers and herb aioli. Served in Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.
|Buffalo Chicken Wheat Wrap
|$14.00
Fat boy fried or grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing. Feel free to substitute ranch.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
811 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Abbey Wings
|$13.00
|Crab Tots
|$13.00
|Chicken Tenders (4) with fries
|$10.00
PIZZA • GRILL
The Owl Bar
1 E Chase St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Cuban Panini
|$16.00
Slow-roasted mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, bread and butter pickles, brioche
|Belvedere Burger
|$16.00
All beef burger, lettuce, tomato,
onion, potato roll
|Original
|$17.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella,
parmesan, oregano
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|4 Meals for $34
|$34.00
If you are placing an order for a meal plan and are outside the delivery radius, please put your address in the notes, we will deliver anywhere.
Meal plans catered to your needs! Please select a protein, vegetable, and a starch for each meal.
Orders available for pickup or delivery 3-6pm Sunday. If selecting delivery, please specify delivery time in comments.
|Tiki Lee's New Year's Eve Party
|$60.00
Hello 2022! Open Bar, Oyster Bar, Passed Hors d'hoeuvres, Champagne Toast and party favors! 8pm - 1am.
|8 Meals for $62
|$62.00
If you are placing an order for a meal plan and are outside the delivery radius, please put your address in the notes, we will deliver anywhere.
Meal plans catered to your needs! Please select a protein, vegetable, and a starch for each meal.
Orders available for pickup or delivery 3-6pm Sunday. If selecting delivery, please specify delivery time in comments.
Groundwork Kitchen
925 Washington Blvd., Baltimore
|Popular items
|Groundwork Flatbread
|$10.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich SPICY with Side
|$10.00
|GWK Burger with Side
|$13.00
Well Crafted Kitchen
1700 W 41st Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Chorizo and Chard
|$14.25
Housemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chorizo sausage, and sauteed greens
|Sunchoke & Salami
|$15.50
Housemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sauteed sunchokes, and salami cotto picante
|Pizza and Salad SPECIAL!
|$35.00
2 Pizzas (your choice) AND Family Size Salad
- 2