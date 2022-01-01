Baltimore bars & lounges you'll love
No Land Beyond
2125 Maryland Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Severed Books Gelatinous Cubes
|$15.00
Big red gelatinous looking dice!
|Deep Sea Adventure
|$23.00
A group of poor explorers hoping to get rich quickly heads out to recover treasures from some undersea ruins. They're all rivals, but their budgets force them all to share a single rented submarine. In the rented submarine, they all have to share a single tank of air, as well. If they don't get back to the sub before they run out of air, they'll drop all their treasure. Now it's time to see who can bring home the greatest riches.
|Codenames
|$20.00
In Codenames, two teams compete to see who can make contact with all of their agents first. Spymasters give one-word clues that can point to multiple words on the board. Their teammates try to guess words of the right color while avoiding those that belong to the opposing team. And everyone wants to avoid the assassin.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Citron Restaurant & Bar
2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore
|Popular items
|8 oz Citron Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$60.00
Heirloom Tomato and Cucumber Salad, Fresh Asparagus, Crispy Cassava Chips, Remoulade Sauce
|Goyang Roll
|$45.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Ginger Tobiko, Avocado, Eel Sauce
|Poke Bowls
|$39.00
Salmon, Tuna, or Spicy Shrimp- Served with Sushi Rice, Veggies, Special Sauce
TACOS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
R. House
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Mojito
|$9.00
Rum, mint, lime. We didn't need to mess with this classic.
This cocktail is best with a tall glass of ice. Or just crack it open and throw it back. It's been that kind of year
|Summer Love
|$10.00
Raise a glass to, casual, carefree relationships, easy road trips and late nights out, that will end without any issues.
Tequila, strawberry, rhubarb, lime, cherry.
|Murder Hornet
|$10.00
This wonderfully refreshing cocktail will leave a small "sting" of heat, making you crave that next delicious sip.
Barr Hill gin, Guajillo infused honey, lemon.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Banditos
1118 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Dynamite Fish (3)
|$13.50
Sweet Chili Slaw, Chipotle Mayo
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Chihuahua Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery
|Crispy Pork Belly (3)
|$13.50
Napa Cabbage, Mango-Tomatillo Slaw, Ranch
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fat Tiger / Old Boy
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Old Fashioned HH
|$7.00
Old Forester 86, cane sugar, Angostura bitters, orange peel, brandied cherry
|Fat Tiger Burger
|$13.00
two 3.5-oz beef patties, american cheese, pickles, onion, bibb lettuce, mustard-thyme aioli, brioche bun, side of hand-cut fries w/ ketchup
|Clementine Crush
|$11.00
Rocktown Vodka, Cointreau, mandarin shrub, lemon, club soda
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Wings
|$13.50
10 Jumbo Wings with Celery and Blue Chesse
|Pretzel Sticks
|$8.00
4 Soft and Warm Pretzel Sticks served with Whole Grain Mustard, Honey Mustard and our Homemade Queso Dip
|Grilled Ribeye Sandwich
|$14.50
A Full 8oz Ribeye Steak Grilled to your liking with Crumbled Blue Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms and Horseradish Mayo on Grilled Ciabatta
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Alexander’s Tavern
710 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Alexander Burger
|$14.00
Our 8oz. grade A signature blend burger grilled to your liking with your choice of American, cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
|MD Crab Tots
|$14.00
Tater tots with crab dip, Jack cheese, and crab dusted with Old Bay
|Impossible Burger
|$15.50
A meatless, plant-based burger that cooks, looks, and tastes just like a real burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar
17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Farmer's Pizza
|$15.00
garlic confit, eggplant, whipped gorgonzola cheese
|Winter Micro Greens Salad
|$11.00
sakura mixed micro greens, roasted delicata squash, pickled cranberries, sage buttermilk dressing
|Cavatelli Carbonara
|$22.00
pancetta, parmesan, asiago, egg yolk, black pepper
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Noona's
1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Signora 16"
|$24.00
mozzarella, ricotta, baby spinach, cherry tomato, shaved garlic, balsamic reduction
|Margherita 16"
|$21.00
tomato, hand-stretched mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, local basil
|Crispy Brussels
|$8.00
hot honey, fresh mint, toasted sesame
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Riptide · Fells Point
1718 Thames St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Firecracker Shrimp
|$14.00
Jumbo fried shrimp with a house-made firecracker sauce and sriracha drizzle
|Crab Balls
|$12.00
Local crab meat with fresh citrus and herbs, red peppers, served with a side of cherry pepper remoulade
|Wings
|$13.00
8 piece chicken wings, assorted with drums and flats.
Choice of flavors:
buffalo, bourbon, bayside blend, or Thai sweet Chili. Served with either ranch or blue cheese
Barfly’s
620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|HOUSE SALAD
|$9.00
Mixed greens, mushrooms, romaine, cucumbers, green peppers, tomatoes, red cabbage, onions, feta cheese, pepperoncinis, green & black olives
|EVERYTHING PIZZA
|$14.00
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, a blend of parmesan & mozzarella cheese
|BUILD-YOUR-OWN PIZZA
|$11.00
Your choice of TWO CHEESE or WHITE pizza with toppings of your choice. Each topping is an additional $1.00
Rocket to Venus
3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
(v) bbq sauce \\ vegan cole slaw \\ pickle chips \\ toasted bun \\ served with fries (nut allergy) (other side options available)
|Banh Mi Sandwich
|$13.00
chicken \\ blackened catfish or tofu (v) \\ pickled carrot & daikon \\ jalapeno \\ cilantro \\ cucumber \\ mint aioli \\ toasted baguette\\ served with fries \\ other side options available
|Pierogies
|$9.00
cheddar cheese & potato \\ side of onion crema (nut allergy)
Abbey Burger Bistro
1041 Marshall St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich with cole slaw, chipotle honey and pickles
|Crab Tots
|$13.00
|Southwest Bison Burger
|$15.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Busboys Burger
|$11.00
Brisket ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Tomato, Gluten.
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Blackened Chicken
|$16.00
crab dip / cheddar cheese / pretzel roll
|Cali Burrito
|$15.00
slow cooked brisket / monterey-jack cheddar cheese / avocado / pico de gallo / sour cream / chipotle fries
|Hickory Smoked Wings
|$15.00
choice of sauce /
served with blue cheese dressing and celery
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwall Hitch - Baltimore
700 E Pratt St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Wings
|$16.00
|Burger
|$18.00
|Fries
|$5.00
Tír Na Nóg
201 E Pratt St,Fl 2, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$20.00
|Nachos
|$14.00
|Celery
|$1.00
Dutch Courage
2229 N. Charles ST, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Chicken & Dumplings
|$20.00
grilled chicken, mokum carrots, roasted tomatillo salsa, potato gnocchi, cilantro
|Shepherd's Pie
|$20.00
stewed j.w. treuth beef, carrots, onions, mashed potatoes
|An Autumn Tale (1 bottle serves 3)
|$27.00
far north “solveig” gin, averell dansom plum liqueur, becherovka, lemon, rosemary-maple, absinthe.
1 bottle serves 3 cocktails.
Ministry of Brewing
1900 E Lombard St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Wispy (6 Pack Cans)
|$12.00
(Hazy Pale Ale; 5.5% abv)
Mosaic and Mandarina Bavaria hops highlight this hazy pale ale with a pour reminiscent of the wispy, cloud-like markings found in our taproom’s stained glass. Oats and white wheat keep everything soft and drinkable.
|16oz Craft Master
|$12.00
16oz 'Craft Master' glass with gold rim and gold print logo / wordmark.
|The Point (6 Pack Cans)
|$11.00
(Czech Style Pilsner; 5.2% abv)
This is one for the locals – featuring classic pilsner malt and a balanced aroma of Saaz hops. Crisp and subtle, this beer carries the first name of the church we now call home.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Love Grill - Cross St
1065 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Full Nachos
|$10.00
Served with black beans, melted cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos.
|Burrito Bowl
|$12.00
Your choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions, cheese and sour cream.
|Chips & Guacamole
|$8.00
Corn chips served with our homemade guacamole.
GRILL
Happy Hour Heaven
1901 Gough St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Seafood Pasta
|$22.00
|Bbq Meatballs
|$10.00
|Veggie Flatbread
|$7.00
Wayward Smoke House
1117 South Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Not-Chos Nachos
|$14.00
|Limp Brisket
|$16.00
|The Wayward Burger
|$15.00
HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Harry’s Bistro Burger
|$13.00
Angus beef burger, sunny side up egg, applewood bacon, cheddar on an English muffin
|Baltimore Burger
|$16.00
Angus beef burger, crab dip, applewood bacon, cheddar on a classic bun
|Cherrywood Smoked Angus
|$14.00
Applewood bacon, cheddar, bbq sauce, crispy onions, jalapeños, classic bun
El Bufalo
2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Nachos/Tots/Fries
|$16.00
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
|Queso Blanco
|$13.00
Magerks Pub
1061 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|#3
|$10.00
|#6
|$10.00
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS
Blue Hill Tavern
938 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$10.00
romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic crostini
|Arctic Char
|$28.00
Mushroom risotto , smoked tomato vinaigrette, carrots & green beans
|Wagyu Beef Tavern Burger
|$16.00
8 oz burger, aged cheddar, crispy onions,spiced ketchup, brioche roll, fries
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Todd Conner's
700 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Camden Cheesesteak
|$11.00
Thinly sliced beef, onions, and american cheese on a hoagie roll.
|BTO Burger
|$9.00
An 8 oz. prime Angus beef burger or a black bean veggie burger lettuce, tomato, and onion on a kaiser roll. Additional toppings available.
|BTO Grilled Cheese
|$7.00
Includes your choice of bread and cheese. Additional toppings available.
Amber
900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Prosciutto Flat
|$13.00
garlic butter, mozz, arrugula, balsamic
|Pretzel Pieces
|$6.00
Old Bay with beer cheese and mustard
|Wings
|$15.00
Choice of Jerk Seasoning (wet) or Old Bay Hot Sauce (wet)
Avenue Kitchen & Bar
911 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|RW Apples & Pears
Most popular. Creekstone farms, "hon" sauce, caramelized onions, American cheese and a griddled brioche roll. Served w/ fries.
|Ribeye Grilled Cheese
|$24.00
Remoulade, house pickles, shredded lettuce served w/ fries.
|Beef Brisket Tacos (3)
|$15.00
Flour tortilla, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, and lime. 3 per order.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snake Hill
418 S Clinton St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|- O's Magic Chicken Sammy
|$12.00
Our new rotating special! Featuring a buttermilk brined chicken thigh, tossed in our ‘Orioles Magic’ sauce
(honey buffalo w/ Old Bay) , topped w/ onions rings, ranch dressing, & cheddar cheese sauce, served on a sweet Hawaiian bun.
|- WINGS - Nighthawk
|$11.00
1lb of jumbo chicken wings marinated in a seasoned buttermilk bath, fried to order, tossed in Korean style sweet & sour BBQ.
|- Wings Orioles Magic
|$11.00
1lb of jumbo chicken wings marinated in a seasoned buttermilk bath, fried to order, tossed in Old Bay, honey, and buffalo sauce.