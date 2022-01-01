Baltimore bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Baltimore

No Land Beyond image

 

No Land Beyond

2125 Maryland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Severed Books Gelatinous Cubes$15.00
Big red gelatinous looking dice!
Deep Sea Adventure$23.00
A group of poor explorers hoping to get rich quickly heads out to recover treasures from some undersea ruins. They're all rivals, but their budgets force them all to share a single rented submarine. In the rented submarine, they all have to share a single tank of air, as well. If they don't get back to the sub before they run out of air, they'll drop all their treasure. Now it's time to see who can bring home the greatest riches.
Codenames$20.00
In Codenames, two teams compete to see who can make contact with all of their agents first. Spymasters give one-word clues that can point to multiple words on the board. Their teammates try to guess words of the right color while avoiding those that belong to the opposing team. And everyone wants to avoid the assassin.
More about No Land Beyond
Citron Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Citron Restaurant & Bar

2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2593 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 oz Citron Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$60.00
Heirloom Tomato and Cucumber Salad, Fresh Asparagus, Crispy Cassava Chips, Remoulade Sauce
Goyang Roll$45.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Ginger Tobiko, Avocado, Eel Sauce
Poke Bowls$39.00
Salmon, Tuna, or Spicy Shrimp- Served with Sushi Rice, Veggies, Special Sauce
More about Citron Restaurant & Bar
R. House image

TACOS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

R. House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (549 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mojito$9.00
Rum, mint, lime. We didn't need to mess with this classic.
This cocktail is best with a tall glass of ice. Or just crack it open and throw it back. It's been that kind of year
Summer Love$10.00
Raise a glass to, casual, carefree relationships, easy road trips and late nights out, that will end without any issues.
Tequila, strawberry, rhubarb, lime, cherry.
Murder Hornet$10.00
This wonderfully refreshing cocktail will leave a small "sting" of heat, making you crave that next delicious sip.
Barr Hill gin, Guajillo infused honey, lemon.
More about R. House
Banditos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Banditos

1118 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (892 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dynamite Fish (3)$13.50
Sweet Chili Slaw, Chipotle Mayo
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Chihuahua Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery
Crispy Pork Belly (3)$13.50
Napa Cabbage, Mango-Tomatillo Slaw, Ranch
More about Banditos
Fat Tiger / Old Boy image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fat Tiger / Old Boy

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (16 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Old Fashioned HH$7.00
Old Forester 86, cane sugar, Angostura bitters, orange peel, brandied cherry
Fat Tiger Burger$13.00
two 3.5-oz beef patties, american cheese, pickles, onion, bibb lettuce, mustard-thyme aioli, brioche bun, side of hand-cut fries w/ ketchup
Clementine Crush$11.00
Rocktown Vodka, Cointreau, mandarin shrub, lemon, club soda
More about Fat Tiger / Old Boy
Wiley Gunters image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$13.50
10 Jumbo Wings with Celery and Blue Chesse
Pretzel Sticks$8.00
4 Soft and Warm Pretzel Sticks served with Whole Grain Mustard, Honey Mustard and our Homemade Queso Dip
Grilled Ribeye Sandwich$14.50
A Full 8oz Ribeye Steak Grilled to your liking with Crumbled Blue Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms and Horseradish Mayo on Grilled Ciabatta
More about Wiley Gunters
Alexander’s Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Alexander’s Tavern

710 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Alexander Burger$14.00
Our 8oz. grade A signature blend burger grilled to your liking with your choice of American, cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
MD Crab Tots$14.00
Tater tots with crab dip, Jack cheese, and crab dusted with Old Bay
Impossible Burger$15.50
A meatless, plant-based burger that cooks, looks, and tastes just like a real burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
More about Alexander’s Tavern
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar image

 

Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar

17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Farmer's Pizza$15.00
garlic confit, eggplant, whipped gorgonzola cheese
Winter Micro Greens Salad$11.00
sakura mixed micro greens, roasted delicata squash, pickled cranberries, sage buttermilk dressing
Cavatelli Carbonara$22.00
pancetta, parmesan, asiago, egg yolk, black pepper
More about Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar
Noona's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Noona's

1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Signora 16"$24.00
mozzarella, ricotta, baby spinach, cherry tomato, shaved garlic, balsamic reduction
Margherita 16"$21.00
tomato, hand-stretched mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, local basil
Crispy Brussels$8.00
hot honey, fresh mint, toasted sesame
More about Noona's
Riptide · Fells Point image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Riptide · Fells Point

1718 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Jumbo fried shrimp with a house-made firecracker sauce and sriracha drizzle
Crab Balls$12.00
Local crab meat with fresh citrus and herbs, red peppers, served with a side of cherry pepper remoulade
Wings$13.00
8 piece chicken wings, assorted with drums and flats.
Choice of flavors:
buffalo, bourbon, bayside blend, or Thai sweet Chili. Served with either ranch or blue cheese
More about Riptide · Fells Point
Barfly’s image

 

Barfly’s

620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HOUSE SALAD$9.00
Mixed greens, mushrooms, romaine, cucumbers, green peppers, tomatoes, red cabbage, onions, feta cheese, pepperoncinis, green & black olives
EVERYTHING PIZZA$14.00
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, a blend of parmesan & mozzarella cheese
BUILD-YOUR-OWN PIZZA$11.00
Your choice of TWO CHEESE or WHITE pizza with toppings of your choice. Each topping is an additional $1.00
More about Barfly’s
Rocket to Venus image

 

Rocket to Venus

3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
(v) bbq sauce \\ vegan cole slaw \\ pickle chips \\ toasted bun \\ served with fries (nut allergy) (other side options available)
Banh Mi Sandwich$13.00
chicken \\ blackened catfish or tofu (v) \\ pickled carrot & daikon \\ jalapeno \\ cilantro \\ cucumber \\ mint aioli \\ toasted baguette\\ served with fries \\ other side options available
Pierogies$9.00
cheddar cheese & potato \\ side of onion crema (nut allergy)
More about Rocket to Venus
Abbey Burger Bistro image

 

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich with cole slaw, chipotle honey and pickles
Crab Tots$13.00
Southwest Bison Burger$15.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Busboys and Poets image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Busboys Burger$11.00
Brisket ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Tomato, Gluten.
Cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
More about Busboys and Poets
Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Chicken$16.00
crab dip / cheddar cheese / pretzel roll
Cali Burrito$15.00
slow cooked brisket / monterey-jack cheddar cheese / avocado / pico de gallo / sour cream / chipotle fries
Hickory Smoked Wings$15.00
choice of sauce /
served with blue cheese dressing and celery
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Blackwall Hitch - Baltimore image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwall Hitch - Baltimore

700 E Pratt St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$16.00
Burger$18.00
Fries$5.00
More about Blackwall Hitch - Baltimore
Tír Na Nóg image

 

Tír Na Nóg

201 E Pratt St,Fl 2, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$20.00
Nachos$14.00
Celery$1.00
More about Tír Na Nóg
Dutch Courage image

 

Dutch Courage

2229 N. Charles ST, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Dumplings$20.00
grilled chicken, mokum carrots, roasted tomatillo salsa, potato gnocchi, cilantro
Shepherd's Pie$20.00
stewed j.w. treuth beef, carrots, onions, mashed potatoes
An Autumn Tale (1 bottle serves 3)$27.00
far north “solveig” gin, averell dansom plum liqueur, becherovka, lemon, rosemary-maple, absinthe.
1 bottle serves 3 cocktails.
More about Dutch Courage
Ministry of Brewing image

 

Ministry of Brewing

1900 E Lombard St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wispy (6 Pack Cans)$12.00
(Hazy Pale Ale; 5.5% abv)
Mosaic and Mandarina Bavaria hops highlight this hazy pale ale with a pour reminiscent of the wispy, cloud-like markings found in our taproom’s stained glass. Oats and white wheat keep everything soft and drinkable.
16oz Craft Master$12.00
16oz 'Craft Master' glass with gold rim and gold print logo / wordmark.
The Point (6 Pack Cans)$11.00
(Czech Style Pilsner; 5.2% abv)
This is one for the locals – featuring classic pilsner malt and a balanced aroma of Saaz hops. Crisp and subtle, this beer carries the first name of the church we now call home.
More about Ministry of Brewing
Taco Love Grill - Cross St image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Love Grill - Cross St

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Nachos$10.00
Served with black beans, melted cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos.
Burrito Bowl$12.00
Your choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions, cheese and sour cream.
Chips & Guacamole$8.00
Corn chips served with our homemade guacamole.
More about Taco Love Grill - Cross St
Happy Hour Heaven image

GRILL

Happy Hour Heaven

1901 Gough St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Seafood Pasta$22.00
Bbq Meatballs$10.00
Veggie Flatbread$7.00
More about Happy Hour Heaven
Wayward Smoke House image

 

Wayward Smoke House

1117 South Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Not-Chos Nachos$14.00
Limp Brisket$16.00
The Wayward Burger$15.00
More about Wayward Smoke House
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington image

HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington

1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Harry’s Bistro Burger$13.00
Angus beef burger, sunny side up egg, applewood bacon, cheddar on an English muffin
Baltimore Burger$16.00
Angus beef burger, crab dip, applewood bacon, cheddar on a classic bun
Cherrywood Smoked Angus$14.00
Applewood bacon, cheddar, bbq sauce, crispy onions, jalapeños, classic bun
More about Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
El Bufalo image

 

El Bufalo

2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos/Tots/Fries$16.00
Crispy Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Queso Blanco$13.00
More about El Bufalo
Magerks Pub image

 

Magerks Pub

1061 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#3$10.00
#6$10.00
Chicken Fingers$8.00
More about Magerks Pub
Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar$10.00
romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic crostini
Arctic Char$28.00
Mushroom risotto , smoked tomato vinaigrette, carrots & green beans
Wagyu Beef Tavern Burger$16.00
8 oz burger, aged cheddar, crispy onions,spiced ketchup, brioche roll, fries
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Todd Conner's image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Todd Conner's

700 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Camden Cheesesteak$11.00
Thinly sliced beef, onions, and american cheese on a hoagie roll.
BTO Burger$9.00
An 8 oz. prime Angus beef burger or a black bean veggie burger lettuce, tomato, and onion on a kaiser roll. Additional toppings available.
BTO Grilled Cheese$7.00
Includes your choice of bread and cheese. Additional toppings available.
More about Todd Conner's
Amber image

 

Amber

900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Prosciutto Flat$13.00
garlic butter, mozz, arrugula, balsamic
Pretzel Pieces$6.00
Old Bay with beer cheese and mustard
Wings$15.00
Choice of Jerk Seasoning (wet) or Old Bay Hot Sauce (wet)
More about Amber
Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
RW Apples & Pears
Most popular. Creekstone farms, "hon" sauce, caramelized onions, American cheese and a griddled brioche roll. Served w/ fries.
Ribeye Grilled Cheese$24.00
Remoulade, house pickles, shredded lettuce served w/ fries.
Beef Brisket Tacos (3)$15.00
Flour tortilla, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, and lime. 3 per order.
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Snake Hill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snake Hill

418 S Clinton St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (625 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
- O's Magic Chicken Sammy$12.00
Our new rotating special! Featuring a buttermilk brined chicken thigh, tossed in our ‘Orioles Magic’ sauce
(honey buffalo w/ Old Bay) , topped w/ onions rings, ranch dressing, & cheddar cheese sauce, served on a sweet Hawaiian bun.
- WINGS - Nighthawk$11.00
1lb of jumbo chicken wings marinated in a seasoned buttermilk bath, fried to order, tossed in Korean style sweet & sour BBQ.
- Wings Orioles Magic$11.00
1lb of jumbo chicken wings marinated in a seasoned buttermilk bath, fried to order, tossed in Old Bay, honey, and buffalo sauce.
More about Snake Hill

