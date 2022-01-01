Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baltimore cafés you'll love

Baltimore restaurants
Must-try cafés in Baltimore

Spoons Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Spoons Cafe

24 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1617 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fancy AF Breakfast Sandwich$12.50
2 fried eggs, smoked bacon, swiss cheese, cilantro aoili, oven-roasted tomatoes, arugula, grilled brioche roll
2-2-2$16.00
Local eggs any style, two pieces of meat, and two each pancakes OR french toast. Please choose either pancakes OR french toast. If you choose, both we choose for you,
THE BEAST$19.00
Freshly baked buttermilk biscuit, crispy fried chicken breast, smoked bacon, american cheese, fried farm egg topped with creamy country pork sausage gravy.
More about Spoons Cafe
Golden West Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cauliflower Wings$8.99
Crispy Gluten Free "Breaded" Cauliflower Florets with Choice of Sauce
Buffalo Chik'n Caesar Wrap VEGAN$12.99
Creamy Caesar Dressing(cashew based), Romaine Lettuce, Buffalo Hot Sauce on a Plantry Goods(LIL FIG) Chick'n Patty, Follow your Heart Parm, Wrapped in a Tortilla and served with your choice of side.
Spring Chicken Vegan$15.99
Buffalo little fig patty, jalapeño ranch, sambal mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato & pickles. served with your choice of side
More about Golden West Cafe
Bon Fresco - Baltimore image

 

Bon Fresco - Baltimore

109 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips$2.00
kettle chips (gf, cooked in sunflower oil)
Roasted Turkey$9.00
roasted turkey, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, dijonnaise, ciabatta
Bacon & Egg$7.00
applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar,
red pepper jelly, ciabatta
More about Bon Fresco - Baltimore
Hull Street Blues Cafe image

 

Hull Street Blues Cafe

1222 Hull St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$9.00
romaine, creamy caesar + croutons
Burger$11.00
creekstone farm black angus beef, lettuce, tomato, on brioche
Beyond Burger$15.00
plant based, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red pepper aioli, brioche, sweet potato fries
More about Hull Street Blues Cafe
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
JERSEY SHORE BATTERED FRIES$3.95
SKIN ON STRAIGHT CUT BATTERED FRIES
Steak Fries$3.95
LAMB WESTON PRIVATE RESERVE STEAK CUT FRIES .... ONLY THE BEST
Soup of the Day$5.95
FRESH HOUSE MADE. PLEASE ASK FOR OUR DAILY SOUP .
More about Vinny's Cafe
The Corner Pantry image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
All Day Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.50
scrambled eggs and cheese on choice of bread • with choice of protein
Iced Latte$3.95
2 shots of espresso & your choice of milk over ice
Iced Tea$2.50
Harney and Son's Black Tea
More about The Corner Pantry
Kitsch image

 

Kitsch

500 West University Parkway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The KitschWich$6.00
scrambled egg, american cheese, brioche bun
B.Y.O.BREAKY$6.00
Choose your own egg-venture with our build your own option.
The Classic Double$9.00
scrambled egg, bacon, sausage & american on brioche
More about Kitsch
Atwater's image

 

Atwater's

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bag of Chips$1.50
Dirty Brand chips *cooked in peanut oil
Latte
double espresso & steamed milk
Kale Side Salad$6.95
lacinato kale, pickled beets, our granola, pumpkin seeds with our preserved lemon buttermilk dressing
More about Atwater's
SS Cafe LLC image

 

SS Cafe LLC

812 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
No sunshine when she’s Gone$18.00
Golden fried Honey Cajun Catfish filet, creamy mascarpone cheddar bed grits , House Honey Cajun Blend, fresh parsley leaf, scallion
Breakfast Potatoes$4.00
Garlic Thyme Seasoning Blend
Hawt Hun-nay$8.00
CrispyFried Chicken Tossed in Sunny’s Hawt Hun-nay, with fried or Scrambled Egg and Cheese. Served on a Sun Bun.
More about SS Cafe LLC
Southside Burger Bar image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Burger Bar

1065 South Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$11.95
Celery and Bleu Cheese or Ranch on the side
Originial$7.75
Two patties
All Beef Dog$4.50
Made with premium cuts of 100% beef
More about Southside Burger Bar
Artifact Coffee image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Artifact Coffee

1500 Union Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
spiced vietnamese cold brew$4.50
Cold brew with house made sweetened condensed milk.
egg & cheddar$5.00
egg is scrambled & folded
spike's greenhouse$9.50
raw & pickled vegetables, onion, lettuce, Buttercup cheese, special sauce
More about Artifact Coffee

