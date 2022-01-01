Baltimore cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Baltimore
More about Spoons Cafe
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Spoons Cafe
24 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Fancy AF Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.50
2 fried eggs, smoked bacon, swiss cheese, cilantro aoili, oven-roasted tomatoes, arugula, grilled brioche roll
|2-2-2
|$16.00
Local eggs any style, two pieces of meat, and two each pancakes OR french toast. Please choose either pancakes OR french toast. If you choose, both we choose for you,
|THE BEAST
|$19.00
Freshly baked buttermilk biscuit, crispy fried chicken breast, smoked bacon, american cheese, fried farm egg topped with creamy country pork sausage gravy.
More about Golden West Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Wings
|$8.99
Crispy Gluten Free "Breaded" Cauliflower Florets with Choice of Sauce
|Buffalo Chik'n Caesar Wrap VEGAN
|$12.99
Creamy Caesar Dressing(cashew based), Romaine Lettuce, Buffalo Hot Sauce on a Plantry Goods(LIL FIG) Chick'n Patty, Follow your Heart Parm, Wrapped in a Tortilla and served with your choice of side.
|Spring Chicken Vegan
|$15.99
Buffalo little fig patty, jalapeño ranch, sambal mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato & pickles. served with your choice of side
More about Bon Fresco - Baltimore
Bon Fresco - Baltimore
109 Market Place, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Chips
|$2.00
kettle chips (gf, cooked in sunflower oil)
|Roasted Turkey
|$9.00
roasted turkey, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, dijonnaise, ciabatta
|Bacon & Egg
|$7.00
applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar,
red pepper jelly, ciabatta
More about Hull Street Blues Cafe
Hull Street Blues Cafe
1222 Hull St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
romaine, creamy caesar + croutons
|Burger
|$11.00
creekstone farm black angus beef, lettuce, tomato, on brioche
|Beyond Burger
|$15.00
plant based, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red pepper aioli, brioche, sweet potato fries
More about Vinny's Cafe
PIZZA
Vinny's Cafe
6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|JERSEY SHORE BATTERED FRIES
|$3.95
SKIN ON STRAIGHT CUT BATTERED FRIES
|Steak Fries
|$3.95
LAMB WESTON PRIVATE RESERVE STEAK CUT FRIES .... ONLY THE BEST
|Soup of the Day
|$5.95
FRESH HOUSE MADE. PLEASE ASK FOR OUR DAILY SOUP .
More about The Corner Pantry
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|Popular items
|All Day Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.50
scrambled eggs and cheese on choice of bread • with choice of protein
|Iced Latte
|$3.95
2 shots of espresso & your choice of milk over ice
|Iced Tea
|$2.50
Harney and Son's Black Tea
More about Kitsch
Kitsch
500 West University Parkway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|The KitschWich
|$6.00
scrambled egg, american cheese, brioche bun
|B.Y.O.BREAKY
|$6.00
Choose your own egg-venture with our build your own option.
|The Classic Double
|$9.00
scrambled egg, bacon, sausage & american on brioche
More about Atwater's
Atwater's
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|Popular items
|Bag of Chips
|$1.50
Dirty Brand chips *cooked in peanut oil
|Latte
double espresso & steamed milk
|Kale Side Salad
|$6.95
lacinato kale, pickled beets, our granola, pumpkin seeds with our preserved lemon buttermilk dressing
More about SS Cafe LLC
SS Cafe LLC
812 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore
|Popular items
|No sunshine when she’s Gone
|$18.00
Golden fried Honey Cajun Catfish filet, creamy mascarpone cheddar bed grits , House Honey Cajun Blend, fresh parsley leaf, scallion
|Breakfast Potatoes
|$4.00
Garlic Thyme Seasoning Blend
|Hawt Hun-nay
|$8.00
CrispyFried Chicken Tossed in Sunny’s Hawt Hun-nay, with fried or Scrambled Egg and Cheese. Served on a Sun Bun.
More about Southside Burger Bar
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Burger Bar
1065 South Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Wings
|$11.95
Celery and Bleu Cheese or Ranch on the side
|Originial
|$7.75
Two patties
|All Beef Dog
|$4.50
Made with premium cuts of 100% beef
More about Artifact Coffee
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Artifact Coffee
1500 Union Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|spiced vietnamese cold brew
|$4.50
Cold brew with house made sweetened condensed milk.
|egg & cheddar
|$5.00
egg is scrambled & folded
|spike's greenhouse
|$9.50
raw & pickled vegetables, onion, lettuce, Buttercup cheese, special sauce