Baltimore sandwich spots you'll love

Chuck's Trading Post image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chuck's Trading Post

1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SMASHBURGER$13.00
2 - 4oz 'smashed' black angus patties, american cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, shredduce, house smoked garlic-onion aioli on brioche
GOOD OL' PANCAKES$9.00
strawberry maple compote
CHUCKACHEESESTEAK$12.00
sub roll, thin sliced steak, onions, Cooper's sharp American
Angeli's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Angeli's Pizzeria

413 South High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (1587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tiramisu$4.50
Coffee and zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso and dusted with cocoa powder.
12" Angeli’s Pick$17.95
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and red bell peppers.
10 Wings$12.95
House-marinated and Baked in Stone Oven
R. House image

TACOS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

R. House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (549 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mojito$9.00
Rum, mint, lime. We didn't need to mess with this classic.
This cocktail is best with a tall glass of ice. Or just crack it open and throw it back. It's been that kind of year
Summer Love$10.00
Raise a glass to, casual, carefree relationships, easy road trips and late nights out, that will end without any issues.
Tequila, strawberry, rhubarb, lime, cherry.
Murder Hornet$10.00
This wonderfully refreshing cocktail will leave a small "sting" of heat, making you crave that next delicious sip.
Barr Hill gin, Guajillo infused honey, lemon.
Pizza Blitz image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$6.99
Roman,lettuce,Croutons,Parmigiano cheese, & Caesar dressing
Cheese Steak Sub$8.99
Lattice,Tomatoes,Mayo,fried onions,Mushrooms,green Peppers,hot Banana peppers,Provolone cheese
Greek Salad$8.99
Iceberg,Tomatoes,Onions,carrot,Cucumber,Kalamata Olives, & Feta cheese.
Bon Fresco - Baltimore image

 

Bon Fresco - Baltimore

109 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Turkey$8.50
roasted turkey, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, dijonnaise, ciabatta
Grilled Veggies$8.00
grilled zucchini, roasted red peppers, olive tapenade, baguette
Drip Coffee$2.25
Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.
Ekiben image

SANDWICHES

Ekiben

1622 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1572 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
THE NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BUN$12.95
Taiwanese curry fried chicken thigh topped with spicy sambal mayo, pickles, and fresh herbs
TOFU BRAH BUN$12.95
Tofu, spicy peanut sauce, mango/papaya/carrot slaw, fresh herbs, roasted aromatics
THE SPICY NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BUN$12.95
Taiwanese curry fried chicken dusted with Ethiopian spices, topped with spicy sambal mayo, pickles, and fresh herbs
Ovenbird Bakery image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Ovenbird Bakery

300 S Exeter St., Baltimore

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Croissant$4.25
Plain, Almond, Chocolate
French Baguette$4.50
Baltimore Sourdough$6.50
THB Bagelry & Deli image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli

3208 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bagel w/ Sliced Lox + Cream Cheese$11.00
Add on: onions, capers, lettuce & tomatoes
Bagel (Single)$1.29
Bagel w/ Butter$2.65
Chef Dan's Cafe image

 

Chef Dan's Cafe

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Salad Bowl (GF)$14.25
Romaine, Salmon Flakes, Roasted Sweet Potato, Craisins, Pumpkin Seeds, Red Onion, Tomato, Red Peppers and Pesto Dressing
Mozzarella Sticks$7.49
Serving of five. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Nachos$8.99
Topped with nacho cheese, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, chipotle aioli and pickled jalapenos *Dish is spicy
NACHO CHEESE WILL BE SERVED ON THE SIDE
BRD - R.House image

 

BRD - R.House

301 W 29th St Stall 5, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fries$4.00
Lightly Battered and Seasoned
Sweet Chili BRD Sando$8.49
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Pickled Carrot Slaw, Cilantro, Cucumbers, Sweet Chili Mayo
Angry Buffalo BRD Sando$8.49
Antibiotic-free White Meat Chicken, Coleslaw, Buffalo Sauce
Pasta Mista image

 

Pasta Mista

3600 Boston St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Steak Sub$7.99
Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, red relish hot peppers & provolone
Penne Vodka$12.99
Penne pasta in our delicate pink creamy sauce
Chicken Parm Sub$7.99
Sliced breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese
Underground Pizza Baltimore image

 

Underground Pizza Baltimore

30 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Trifecta$27.00
This masterpiece features a trio of sauce flavors on our mozzarella Detroit-style pie. Featuring our signature red sauce, our house-made pesto, and our new creamy vodka sauce, the Trifecta is all flavor!
The Nonna$28.00
This UPC signature will transport you to grandma's table with its perfect assortment of our amazing toppings. The Nonna is topped with our spicy Italian sausage with caramelized onions, topped with our house-made vodka sauce and a sprinkle of fennel pollen.
Pepperoni Infused Mac & Cheese Balls$10.00
5 Per Order - This UPC original started off as a Mac n Cheese fest specialty item that found its way onto our full-time menu. These award-winning handballed, hand-breaded mac n cheese balls are infused with our signature pep cups and then deep fried crispy. They are then finished off with a drizzle of hot honey and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
Roland Park Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Roland Park Bagels

500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Single Bagel$1.35
All Bagels are Vegan except:
Chocolate Chip, Egg, French Toast, Parmesan Romano, & Multi-grain
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$3.65
Iced Coffee
Mr. Nice Guy Cocktails image

 

Mr. Nice Guy Cocktails

800 South Kenwood ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fruity Pebbles (Red Sangria)$20.00
Our legen... wait for it.. dary Sangria : Red Wine Blend, Apple, Pineapple, Blood Orange, Watermelon
Space Cowboy$23.00
Ha’Penny Rhubarb Gin, Basil, Passion Fruit, Almond, Lime, Angostura.
Pineapple Express$12.00
Margarita : Pineapple, 100% Blue Agave Tequila, Scratch Sour Mix, Lots of Zest
BRD - Federal Hill image

 

BRD - Federal Hill

1104 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Carolina BBQ BRD Sando$8.49
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Coleslaw, Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce
Angry Buffalo BRD Sando$8.49
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Coleslaw, Buffalo Sauce
Sweet Chili BRD Sando$8.49
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Pickled Carrot Slaw, Cilantro, Cucumbers, Sweet Chili Mayo
THB Bagelry & Deli image

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bagel w/ Sliced Lox + Cream Cheese$11.00
Add on: onions, capers, lettuce & tomatoes
Bagel (Single)$1.29
Just a single bagel in the bag!
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$3.75
Koco’s Pub image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Koco’s Pub

4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mom's Crab Soup$7.99
Tomato based soup with lots of jumbo lump and veggies.
Uncooked Crab Cake (6oz.)$18.99
Simply place uncooked crab cakes in 475° preheated oven on nonstick foil or cookie sheet with oil. Cook until golden brown, 20-25 minutes depending on your oven.
Crab Cake with Caesar Salad (11 oz.)$39.99
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with Caesar salad
Fishnet image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fishnet

520 Park Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Real MVP$11.95
The Real MVP is dedicated to our loyal customers who we know by name and order!
Wild Hake (aka Steakfish) fried in a zesty cornmeal batter with melted cheddar, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, housemade lemon dill mayo and hot sauce.
Fish & Chips$14.00
The freshest cut of fish we can find, fried to a golden crisp, and served alongside a heaping mound of our hand-cut fries
Avocado Salad$11.00
A creamy whole avocado, split and spritzed with lime and served over baby greens with corn, cherry tomatos, cilantro and a housemade basil oil
RegionAle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

RegionAle

2400 Boston Street Suite #120, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (312 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Broccoli Shred$2.50
Shredded Broccoli, Lemon Vinaigrette, Red Pepper Flake, Shaved Parmesan
Cubano$11.00
Ciabatta Roll, Pulled Roast Pork, Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle, Yellow Mustard, Mojo Sauce
Sweet Potato Chips$2.50
Black Truffle Salt and Honey
Pie in the Sky image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
14" Fells' Pie
Pie’s tomato sauce, ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella and provolone blend, roasted red peppers and caramelized onions.
Herbed Bread Sticks$6.95
Freshly baked bread sticks topped with garlic herbed sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano served with homemade marinara.
Meatball Sandwich$11.95
Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano. Served on focaccia bread.
Ekiben Hampden image

SANDWICHES

Ekiben Hampden

911 W 36th st, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SIDE BUN$3.75
Soft, pillowey, and fluffy steamed bun on the side. Great addition to an order of rice bowls. NOT GLUTEN OR DAIRY FREE.
THE SPICY NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BOWL$16.75
Spicy Taiwanese curry fried chicken dusted in Ethiopian spices, topped with sambal mayo and fresh herbs. Served over steamed jasmine rice, and a side of three of our house-made pickled vegetables (pickles, onions, mango-papaya slaw).
TOFU BRAH BUN$12.95
Tofu, spicy peanut sauce, mango/papaya/carrot slaw, fresh herbs, roasted aromatics
Atwater's image

 

Atwater's

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado$11.95
topped with spring mix tossed in green goddess dressing and served on our brioche roll
Field Green Salad$10.95
Field greens with apples, walnuts and goat cheese with roasted shallot vinaigrette.
Latte
double espresso & steamed milk
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.99
Bang Bang (grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar band bang sauce flour wrap)$6.25
Utz Potato Chips$0.60
FreshExpress by Rosina Gourmet image

 

FreshExpress by Rosina Gourmet

525 N Wolfe Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Trad Italian$10.99
Mortadella, capicola, salami and pepper ham with provolone, parmesan, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, chopped hot peppers, oregano, and red wine vinaigrette on an Italian ciabatta sub roll
Trad Turkey$11.59
Smoked turkey with provolone, parmesan, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, chopped hot peppers, oregano, and red wine vinaigrette on an Italian ciabatta sub roll
Turkey Pesto Brie$11.59
Smoked turkey, brie cheese, roasted red peppers, spinach, and basil pesto mayonnaise on a French baguette
STEM Farm + Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

STEM Farm + Kitchen

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Korean BBQ Cauli & Rice Ⓥ$15.00
Crispy Cauliflower | Green Onion | Cilantro | Black Sesame | BASE: Brown Rice | SAUCE: Korean BBQ | Ⓥ
Curry Chickpea Stew Ⓥ / GF$9.75
Stew of Curry Chickpeas | Carrot | Tomatoes | Onion | Cilantro
Served over brown rice with Za’atar Naan
*Naan contains gluten*
Mezze Bowl Ⓥ$13.95
Crispy Falafel | Beet Hummus |Ⓥ Feta
Greek Olives | cucumber | tomato 
Red Onion | Za'atar Naan 
Base: Brown Rice + Mixed Greens
Dressing: Red wine Vinaigrette
SAUCE: Tahini
Phubs image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Phubs

1065 S Charles St. Stall 119, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Citrus Sesame Chicken Banh Mi$8.71
Bowl Phubolicous$12.10
Attman's Baltimore Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Attman's Baltimore Deli

1019 E Lombard St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1403 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Onion Rings$4.99
Village Square Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Village Square Cafe

66 Village Sq, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
Takeout
Main pic

 

R. House Pop-Up - Black Acres Roastery

301 W. 29th Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kitsch image

 

Kitsch

500 West University Parkway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chai Tea Latte$4.00
Syrup made in house with Cuple's Tea BMore Chai!
AM Potato Salad$3.00
Duke's mayo, onion, pickle, celery and mustard with Yukon Gold potatoes! Breakfast inspired tater salad.
B.Y.O.BREAKY$5.00
Choose your own egg-venture with our build your own option.
