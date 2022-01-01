Baltimore sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Baltimore
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chuck's Trading Post
1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|SMASHBURGER
|$13.00
2 - 4oz 'smashed' black angus patties, american cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, shredduce, house smoked garlic-onion aioli on brioche
|GOOD OL' PANCAKES
|$9.00
strawberry maple compote
|CHUCKACHEESESTEAK
|$12.00
sub roll, thin sliced steak, onions, Cooper's sharp American
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Angeli's Pizzeria
413 South High St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Tiramisu
|$4.50
Coffee and zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso and dusted with cocoa powder.
|12" Angeli’s Pick
|$17.95
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and red bell peppers.
|10 Wings
|$12.95
House-marinated and Baked in Stone Oven
TACOS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
R. House
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Mojito
|$9.00
Rum, mint, lime. We didn't need to mess with this classic.
This cocktail is best with a tall glass of ice. Or just crack it open and throw it back. It's been that kind of year
|Summer Love
|$10.00
Raise a glass to, casual, carefree relationships, easy road trips and late nights out, that will end without any issues.
Tequila, strawberry, rhubarb, lime, cherry.
|Murder Hornet
|$10.00
This wonderfully refreshing cocktail will leave a small "sting" of heat, making you crave that next delicious sip.
Barr Hill gin, Guajillo infused honey, lemon.
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$6.99
Roman,lettuce,Croutons,Parmigiano cheese, & Caesar dressing
|Cheese Steak Sub
|$8.99
Lattice,Tomatoes,Mayo,fried onions,Mushrooms,green Peppers,hot Banana peppers,Provolone cheese
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
Iceberg,Tomatoes,Onions,carrot,Cucumber,Kalamata Olives, & Feta cheese.
Bon Fresco - Baltimore
109 Market Place, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Roasted Turkey
|$8.50
roasted turkey, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, dijonnaise, ciabatta
|Grilled Veggies
|$8.00
grilled zucchini, roasted red peppers, olive tapenade, baguette
|Drip Coffee
|$2.25
Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.
SANDWICHES
Ekiben
1622 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|THE NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BUN
|$12.95
Taiwanese curry fried chicken thigh topped with spicy sambal mayo, pickles, and fresh herbs
|TOFU BRAH BUN
|$12.95
Tofu, spicy peanut sauce, mango/papaya/carrot slaw, fresh herbs, roasted aromatics
|THE SPICY NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BUN
|$12.95
Taiwanese curry fried chicken dusted with Ethiopian spices, topped with spicy sambal mayo, pickles, and fresh herbs
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Ovenbird Bakery
300 S Exeter St., Baltimore
|Popular items
|Croissant
|$4.25
Plain, Almond, Chocolate
|French Baguette
|$4.50
|Baltimore Sourdough
|$6.50
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli
3208 St Paul St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Bagel w/ Sliced Lox + Cream Cheese
|$11.00
Add on: onions, capers, lettuce & tomatoes
|Bagel (Single)
|$1.29
|Bagel w/ Butter
|$2.65
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Salmon Salad Bowl (GF)
|$14.25
Romaine, Salmon Flakes, Roasted Sweet Potato, Craisins, Pumpkin Seeds, Red Onion, Tomato, Red Peppers and Pesto Dressing
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.49
Serving of five. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
|Nachos
|$8.99
Topped with nacho cheese, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, chipotle aioli and pickled jalapenos *Dish is spicy
NACHO CHEESE WILL BE SERVED ON THE SIDE
BRD - R.House
301 W 29th St Stall 5, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Fries
|$4.00
Lightly Battered and Seasoned
|Sweet Chili BRD Sando
|$8.49
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Pickled Carrot Slaw, Cilantro, Cucumbers, Sweet Chili Mayo
|Angry Buffalo BRD Sando
|$8.49
Antibiotic-free White Meat Chicken, Coleslaw, Buffalo Sauce
Pasta Mista
3600 Boston St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Cheese Steak Sub
|$7.99
Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, red relish hot peppers & provolone
|Penne Vodka
|$12.99
Penne pasta in our delicate pink creamy sauce
|Chicken Parm Sub
|$7.99
Sliced breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese
Underground Pizza Baltimore
30 Market Place, Baltimore
|Popular items
|The Trifecta
|$27.00
This masterpiece features a trio of sauce flavors on our mozzarella Detroit-style pie. Featuring our signature red sauce, our house-made pesto, and our new creamy vodka sauce, the Trifecta is all flavor!
|The Nonna
|$28.00
This UPC signature will transport you to grandma's table with its perfect assortment of our amazing toppings. The Nonna is topped with our spicy Italian sausage with caramelized onions, topped with our house-made vodka sauce and a sprinkle of fennel pollen.
|Pepperoni Infused Mac & Cheese Balls
|$10.00
5 Per Order - This UPC original started off as a Mac n Cheese fest specialty item that found its way onto our full-time menu. These award-winning handballed, hand-breaded mac n cheese balls are infused with our signature pep cups and then deep fried crispy. They are then finished off with a drizzle of hot honey and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Roland Park Bagels
500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Single Bagel
|$1.35
All Bagels are Vegan except:
Chocolate Chip, Egg, French Toast, Parmesan Romano, & Multi-grain
|Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
|$3.65
|Iced Coffee
Mr. Nice Guy Cocktails
800 South Kenwood ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Fruity Pebbles (Red Sangria)
|$20.00
Our legen... wait for it.. dary Sangria : Red Wine Blend, Apple, Pineapple, Blood Orange, Watermelon
|Space Cowboy
|$23.00
Ha’Penny Rhubarb Gin, Basil, Passion Fruit, Almond, Lime, Angostura.
|Pineapple Express
|$12.00
Margarita : Pineapple, 100% Blue Agave Tequila, Scratch Sour Mix, Lots of Zest
BRD - Federal Hill
1104 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Carolina BBQ BRD Sando
|$8.49
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Coleslaw, Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce
|Angry Buffalo BRD Sando
|$8.49
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Coleslaw, Buffalo Sauce
|Sweet Chili BRD Sando
|$8.49
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Pickled Carrot Slaw, Cilantro, Cucumbers, Sweet Chili Mayo
THB Bagelry & Deli
3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Bagel w/ Sliced Lox + Cream Cheese
|$11.00
Add on: onions, capers, lettuce & tomatoes
|Bagel (Single)
|$1.29
Just a single bagel in the bag!
|Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
|$3.75
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Koco’s Pub
4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Mom's Crab Soup
|$7.99
Tomato based soup with lots of jumbo lump and veggies.
|Uncooked Crab Cake (6oz.)
|$18.99
Simply place uncooked crab cakes in 475° preheated oven on nonstick foil or cookie sheet with oil. Cook until golden brown, 20-25 minutes depending on your oven.
|Crab Cake with Caesar Salad (11 oz.)
|$39.99
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with Caesar salad
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fishnet
520 Park Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|The Real MVP
|$11.95
The Real MVP is dedicated to our loyal customers who we know by name and order!
Wild Hake (aka Steakfish) fried in a zesty cornmeal batter with melted cheddar, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, housemade lemon dill mayo and hot sauce.
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
The freshest cut of fish we can find, fried to a golden crisp, and served alongside a heaping mound of our hand-cut fries
|Avocado Salad
|$11.00
A creamy whole avocado, split and spritzed with lime and served over baby greens with corn, cherry tomatos, cilantro and a housemade basil oil
SALADS • SANDWICHES
RegionAle
2400 Boston Street Suite #120, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Broccoli Shred
|$2.50
Shredded Broccoli, Lemon Vinaigrette, Red Pepper Flake, Shaved Parmesan
|Cubano
|$11.00
Ciabatta Roll, Pulled Roast Pork, Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle, Yellow Mustard, Mojo Sauce
|Sweet Potato Chips
|$2.50
Black Truffle Salt and Honey
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|14" Fells' Pie
Pie’s tomato sauce, ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella and provolone blend, roasted red peppers and caramelized onions.
|Herbed Bread Sticks
|$6.95
Freshly baked bread sticks topped with garlic herbed sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano served with homemade marinara.
|Meatball Sandwich
|$11.95
Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano. Served on focaccia bread.
SANDWICHES
Ekiben Hampden
911 W 36th st, Baltimore
|Popular items
|SIDE BUN
|$3.75
Soft, pillowey, and fluffy steamed bun on the side. Great addition to an order of rice bowls. NOT GLUTEN OR DAIRY FREE.
|THE SPICY NEIGHBORHOOD BIRD BOWL
|$16.75
Spicy Taiwanese curry fried chicken dusted in Ethiopian spices, topped with sambal mayo and fresh herbs. Served over steamed jasmine rice, and a side of three of our house-made pickled vegetables (pickles, onions, mango-papaya slaw).
|TOFU BRAH BUN
|$12.95
Tofu, spicy peanut sauce, mango/papaya/carrot slaw, fresh herbs, roasted aromatics
Atwater's
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado
|$11.95
topped with spring mix tossed in green goddess dressing and served on our brioche roll
|Field Green Salad
|$10.95
Field greens with apples, walnuts and goat cheese with roasted shallot vinaigrette.
|Latte
double espresso & steamed milk
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
|Bang Bang (grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar band bang sauce flour wrap)
|$6.25
|Utz Potato Chips
|$0.60
FreshExpress by Rosina Gourmet
525 N Wolfe Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Trad Italian
|$10.99
Mortadella, capicola, salami and pepper ham with provolone, parmesan, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, chopped hot peppers, oregano, and red wine vinaigrette on an Italian ciabatta sub roll
|Trad Turkey
|$11.59
Smoked turkey with provolone, parmesan, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, chopped hot peppers, oregano, and red wine vinaigrette on an Italian ciabatta sub roll
|Turkey Pesto Brie
|$11.59
Smoked turkey, brie cheese, roasted red peppers, spinach, and basil pesto mayonnaise on a French baguette
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
STEM Farm + Kitchen
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Korean BBQ Cauli & Rice Ⓥ
|$15.00
Crispy Cauliflower | Green Onion | Cilantro | Black Sesame | BASE: Brown Rice | SAUCE: Korean BBQ | Ⓥ
|Curry Chickpea Stew Ⓥ / GF
|$9.75
Stew of Curry Chickpeas | Carrot | Tomatoes | Onion | Cilantro
Served over brown rice with Za’atar Naan
*Naan contains gluten*
|Mezze Bowl Ⓥ
|$13.95
Crispy Falafel | Beet Hummus |Ⓥ Feta
Greek Olives | cucumber | tomato
Red Onion | Za'atar Naan
Base: Brown Rice + Mixed Greens
Dressing: Red wine Vinaigrette
SAUCE: Tahini
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Phubs
1065 S Charles St. Stall 119, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Citrus Sesame Chicken Banh Mi
|$8.71
|Bowl Phubolicous
|$12.10
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Attman's Baltimore Deli
1019 E Lombard St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$4.99
R. House Pop-Up - Black Acres Roastery
301 W. 29th Street, Baltimore
Kitsch
500 West University Parkway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.00
Syrup made in house with Cuple's Tea BMore Chai!
|AM Potato Salad
|$3.00
Duke's mayo, onion, pickle, celery and mustard with Yukon Gold potatoes! Breakfast inspired tater salad.
|B.Y.O.BREAKY
|$5.00
Choose your own egg-venture with our build your own option.