Baltimore Italian restaurants you'll love

Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar
17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Asparagus Agnolotti
|$24.00
fennel sausage, bell pepper, tarragon cream
|Smoked Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
smoked brussels sprouts, candied cherry tomato vinaigrette, tarragon
|Burrata Pizza
|$18.00
tasso ham, tomato sauce, broccolini, asiago
Hersh's
1843-45 LIGHT STREET, Baltimore
|Popular items
|The Salami Maker's Girlfriend
|$20.00
pepperoni, soppressata, parmigiano, black pepper, hot honey
|Pepperoni-oni
|$20.00
housemade mozzarella, hot peppers, aged balsamic
|Salsiccia
|$21.00
housemade sausage & mozzarella, soppressata, roasted red peppers, provolone & parmigiano
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Cheese Steak Sub
|$9.99
Lattice,Tomatoes,Mayo,fried onions,Mushrooms,green Peppers,hot Banana peppers,Provolone cheese
|Bocelli Salad
|$10.99
Roman Lettuce,Croutons,Mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers,Chicken, & Honey Mustard dressing
|Caesar Salad
|$6.99
Roman,lettuce,Croutons,Parmigiano cheese, & Caesar dressing
Amicci's of Little Italy
231 S High St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Meatballs Ricotta
|$10.00
3 homemade meatballs in marinara sauce, side ricotta cheese
|Garlic Bread
|$4.00
4 slices of Italian bread glazed with garlic butter
|Pane
|$15.00
A round loaf of Italian bread, cut in half, glazed with garlic butter, toasted and topped with jumbo shrimp in a creamy garlic sauce. Enough for 2 or more.
Pasta Mista
3600 Boston St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Chicken Parm Dinner
|$13.99
2 pieces of breaded chicken in our delicate tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese served over spaghetti pasta
|Cheese Steak Sub
|$8.99
Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, red relish hot peppers & provolone
|Chicken Parm Sub
|$8.99
Sliced breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese
PIZZA
Vinny's Cafe
6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|JERSEY SHORE BATTERED FRIES
|$3.95
SKIN ON STRAIGHT CUT BATTERED FRIES
|Steak Fries
|$3.95
LAMB WESTON PRIVATE RESERVE STEAK CUT FRIES .... ONLY THE BEST
|Soup of the Day
|$5.95
FRESH HOUSE MADE. PLEASE ASK FOR OUR DAILY SOUP .
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Gyros on Pita Bread
|$9.99
|18 Cheese Pizza
|$15.99
|Cheesesteak Sub
|$9.99
STEAKS
Marie Louise Bistro
n.a, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Pommes Frites
|Apple Brie Sandwich
|$13.00
|Wings
|$10.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Zella's Pizzeria
1145 Hollins St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$7.75
Simply fresh wings baked with olive oil and oregano. Dress it with your choice of sauce or herbs.
|10 Wings
|$12.95
Simply fresh wings baked with olive oil and oregano. Dress it with your choice of sauce or herbs.
|- Chocolate Cake
|$6.95
Colossal layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of cake.
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
1200 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Burrata Caprese
|$12.00
Basil, Pinenuts, Tomatoes, Arugula, EVOO
|Julia Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Pepperocini, Red Onion, Creamy Italian Dressing
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$18.00
Long Pasta, Housemade Meatballs, Tomato Basil