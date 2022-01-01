Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baltimore Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Baltimore

Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar image

 

Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar

17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Asparagus Agnolotti$24.00
fennel sausage, bell pepper, tarragon cream
Smoked Brussels Sprouts$11.00
smoked brussels sprouts, candied cherry tomato vinaigrette, tarragon
Burrata Pizza$18.00
tasso ham, tomato sauce, broccolini, asiago
More about Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar
Hersh's image

 

Hersh's

1843-45 LIGHT STREET, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Salami Maker's Girlfriend$20.00
pepperoni, soppressata, parmigiano, black pepper, hot honey
Pepperoni-oni$20.00
housemade mozzarella, hot peppers, aged balsamic
Salsiccia$21.00
housemade sausage & mozzarella, soppressata, roasted red peppers, provolone & parmigiano
More about Hersh's
Pizza Blitz image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Steak Sub$9.99
Lattice,Tomatoes,Mayo,fried onions,Mushrooms,green Peppers,hot Banana peppers,Provolone cheese
Bocelli Salad$10.99
Roman Lettuce,Croutons,Mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers,Chicken, & Honey Mustard dressing
Caesar Salad$6.99
Roman,lettuce,Croutons,Parmigiano cheese, & Caesar dressing
More about Pizza Blitz
Amicci's of Little Italy image

 

Amicci's of Little Italy

231 S High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Meatballs Ricotta$10.00
3 homemade meatballs in marinara sauce, side ricotta cheese
Garlic Bread$4.00
4 slices of Italian bread glazed with garlic butter
Pane$15.00
A round loaf of Italian bread, cut in half, glazed with garlic butter, toasted and topped with jumbo shrimp in a creamy garlic sauce. Enough for 2 or more.
More about Amicci's of Little Italy
Pasta Mista image

 

Pasta Mista

3600 Boston St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parm Dinner$13.99
2 pieces of breaded chicken in our delicate tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese served over spaghetti pasta
Cheese Steak Sub$8.99
Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, red relish hot peppers & provolone
Chicken Parm Sub$8.99
Sliced breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese
More about Pasta Mista
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
JERSEY SHORE BATTERED FRIES$3.95
SKIN ON STRAIGHT CUT BATTERED FRIES
Steak Fries$3.95
LAMB WESTON PRIVATE RESERVE STEAK CUT FRIES .... ONLY THE BEST
Soup of the Day$5.95
FRESH HOUSE MADE. PLEASE ASK FOR OUR DAILY SOUP .
More about Vinny's Cafe
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyros on Pita Bread$9.99
18 Cheese Pizza$15.99
Cheesesteak Sub$9.99
More about Never On Sunday
Marie Louise Bistro image

STEAKS

Marie Louise Bistro

n.a, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (1208 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pommes Frites
Apple Brie Sandwich$13.00
Wings$10.00
More about Marie Louise Bistro
Zella's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Zella's Pizzeria

1145 Hollins St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6 Wings$7.75
Simply fresh wings baked with olive oil and oregano. Dress it with your choice of sauce or herbs.
10 Wings$12.95
Simply fresh wings baked with olive oil and oregano. Dress it with your choice of sauce or herbs.
- Chocolate Cake$6.95
Colossal  layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of cake.
More about Zella's Pizzeria
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon image

 

Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

1200 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burrata Caprese$12.00
Basil, Pinenuts, Tomatoes, Arugula, EVOO
Julia Salad$9.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Pepperocini, Red Onion, Creamy Italian Dressing
Spaghetti and Meatballs$18.00
Long Pasta, Housemade Meatballs, Tomato Basil
More about Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Baltimore

Caesar Salad

Cake

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston