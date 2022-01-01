Baltimore pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Baltimore

Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich$3.50
Cheese Fish Sandwich$6.29
Cheese Steak 8"$8.59
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Angeli's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Angeli's Pizzeria

413 South High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (1587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tiramisu$4.50
Coffee and zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso and dusted with cocoa powder.
12" Angeli’s Pick$17.95
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and red bell peppers.
10 Wings$12.95
House-marinated and Baked in Stone Oven
More about Angeli's Pizzeria
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar image

 

Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar

17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Farmer's Pizza$15.00
garlic confit, eggplant, whipped gorgonzola cheese
Winter Micro Greens Salad$11.00
sakura mixed micro greens, roasted delicata squash, pickled cranberries, sage buttermilk dressing
Cavatelli Carbonara$22.00
pancetta, parmesan, asiago, egg yolk, black pepper
More about Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar
Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Steak
choose your toppings!
Gourmet Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage and mushrooms
French Fries$3.98
Large cut
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
Noona's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Noona's

1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Signora 16"$24.00
mozzarella, ricotta, baby spinach, cherry tomato, shaved garlic, balsamic reduction
Margherita 16"$21.00
tomato, hand-stretched mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, local basil
Crispy Brussels$8.00
hot honey, fresh mint, toasted sesame
More about Noona's
Pizza Blitz image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$6.99
Roman,lettuce,Croutons,Parmigiano cheese, & Caesar dressing
Cheese Steak Sub$8.99
Lattice,Tomatoes,Mayo,fried onions,Mushrooms,green Peppers,hot Banana peppers,Provolone cheese
Greek Salad$8.99
Iceberg,Tomatoes,Onions,carrot,Cucumber,Kalamata Olives, & Feta cheese.
More about Pizza Blitz
Barfly’s image

 

Barfly’s

620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HOUSE SALAD$9.00
Mixed greens, mushrooms, romaine, cucumbers, green peppers, tomatoes, red cabbage, onions, feta cheese, pepperoncinis, green & black olives
EVERYTHING PIZZA$14.00
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, a blend of parmesan & mozzarella cheese
BUILD-YOUR-OWN PIZZA$11.00
Your choice of TWO CHEESE or WHITE pizza with toppings of your choice. Each topping is an additional $1.00
More about Barfly’s
Chef Dan's Cafe image

 

Chef Dan's Cafe

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Salad Bowl (GF)$14.25
Romaine, Salmon Flakes, Roasted Sweet Potato, Craisins, Pumpkin Seeds, Red Onion, Tomato, Red Peppers and Pesto Dressing
Mozzarella Sticks$7.49
Serving of five. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Nachos$8.99
Topped with nacho cheese, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, chipotle aioli and pickled jalapenos *Dish is spicy
NACHO CHEESE WILL BE SERVED ON THE SIDE
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern

2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Primo 12"$13.00
A traditional Margherita style pizza - Plum tomato sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, salt, finished w/ grated asiago.
Primo 16"$16.00
A traditional Margherita style pizza - Plum tomato sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, salt, finished w/ grated asiago.
VEGAN MOZZ STICKS$9.00
Vegan Mozz Moons, breaded & fried, served w/ side of house Marinara. - (Allergy Info: Contains Soy, Cashew & Almond Milk.)
More about Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern
Pasta Mista image

 

Pasta Mista

3600 Boston St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Steak Sub$7.99
Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, red relish hot peppers & provolone
Penne Vodka$12.99
Penne pasta in our delicate pink creamy sauce
Chicken Parm Sub$7.99
Sliced breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese
More about Pasta Mista
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Fries$3.95
LAMB WESTON PRIVATE RESERVE STEAK CUT FRIES .... ONLY THE BEST
Sautéed Broccoli$6.00
SAUTEED WITH GARLIC, OLIVE OIL, SALT, PEPPER,BUTTER & CHICKEN STOCK.
Side of Meatballs$6.00
2 (3 OZ.) MEAT BALLS WITH TOMATO SAUCE.
More about Vinny's Cafe
Earth, Wood & Fire image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Earth, Wood & Fire

1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large House$12.95
romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, banana peppers, red onion, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Coal Fired Chicken Wings$14.95
8 wings to an order
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
grilled or blackened chicken breast served with honey mustard
More about Earth, Wood & Fire
Underground Pizza Baltimore image

 

Underground Pizza Baltimore

30 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Trifecta$27.00
This masterpiece features a trio of sauce flavors on our mozzarella Detroit-style pie. Featuring our signature red sauce, our house-made pesto, and our new creamy vodka sauce, the Trifecta is all flavor!
The Nonna$28.00
This UPC signature will transport you to grandma's table with its perfect assortment of our amazing toppings. The Nonna is topped with our spicy Italian sausage with caramelized onions, topped with our house-made vodka sauce and a sprinkle of fennel pollen.
Pepperoni Infused Mac & Cheese Balls$10.00
5 Per Order - This UPC original started off as a Mac n Cheese fest specialty item that found its way onto our full-time menu. These award-winning handballed, hand-breaded mac n cheese balls are infused with our signature pep cups and then deep fried crispy. They are then finished off with a drizzle of hot honey and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
More about Underground Pizza Baltimore
The Owl Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL

The Owl Bar

1 E Chase St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (492 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Panini$16.00
Slow-roasted mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, bread and butter pickles, brioche
Belvedere Burger$16.00
All beef burger, lettuce, tomato,
onion, potato roll
Original$17.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella,
parmesan, oregano
More about The Owl Bar
Diamondback Brewing Co. image

 

Diamondback Brewing Co.

1215 EAST FORT AVENUE, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Genovese$16.00
Pesto // Mozzarella // Red Onion // Prosciutto
Soppressata$15.00
Red Sauce // Five-Cheese House Blend // Soppressata
Locust Point Lager 6pk$15.00
American Lager // 5.0% // 6-pack of 12 oz. cans
More about Diamondback Brewing Co.
Well Crafted Kitchen image

 

Well Crafted Kitchen

1700 W 41st Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chorizo and Chard$14.25
Housemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chorizo sausage, and sauteed greens
Sunchoke & Salami$15.50
Housemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sauteed sunchokes, and salami cotto picante
Pizza and Salad SPECIAL!$35.00
2 Pizzas (your choice) AND Family Size Salad
More about Well Crafted Kitchen
Zella's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Zella's Pizzeria

1145 Hollins St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, croutons & Parmesan cheese
14" Zellas Special
Tomato Sauce, mozzarella cheese pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, caramelized onions and roasted red peppers
Greek Salad$10.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, Kalamata olives 8s feta cheese
More about Zella's Pizzeria
The Pizza Trust image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Pizza Trust

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BONES$10.75
House Red Sauce, lite Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
HOUSE SALAD$7.25
Romaine and mixed greens and tossed with our housemade dressing, shaved shallots, toasted pine nuts, fresh cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan, and a flat bread crouton - dressing tossed unless specified
DOUBLE DOUBLE$12.50
House Red Sauce, Extra Cheese, Double Pepperoni
More about The Pizza Trust
Pie in the Sky image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
14" Fells' Pie
Pie’s tomato sauce, ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella and provolone blend, roasted red peppers and caramelized onions.
Herbed Bread Sticks$6.95
Freshly baked bread sticks topped with garlic herbed sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano served with homemade marinara.
Meatball Sandwich$11.95
Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano. Served on focaccia bread.
More about Pie in the Sky
Molina Pizza image

PIZZA

Molina Pizza

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.7 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Pep$13.85
Tomato Sauce | Fresh Mozz | Aged Mozz | Pepperoni | Banana Peppers | Banana Pepper | House Hot Honey Drizzle
Pesto$13.75
Pesto | Spinach | Fresh Mozz | Melted Cherry Tomatoes | Parm
**Pest does not contain dairy (Vegan)**
Carnivore$15.00
Tomato Sauce | Fresh Mozz | Aged Mozz | Pepperoni | Meatball | Pancetta
More about Molina Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2911 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla$19.00
Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa
10 PC Wing$18.00
Jumbo, plump, tender & crispy (just like Elvis)
Chicken Chesapeake Quesadilla$24.00
Blackened w/ crab dip, diced tomato
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
Neo Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Neo Pizza

520 Park Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Neo Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Little Miner Taco

22551 Cabin branch ave, 1009 W. Barre St

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Street Corn$8.00
roasted corn, red onion, cotija cheese, and chipotle lime aioli
Mushroom Taco$4.00
Oyster Mushrooms, cotija cheese, salsa roja, chives
Loaded Fries$11.00
thick cut sidewinder fries, queso, chives, sriracha aioli, avocado salsa, scallions
More about Little Miner Taco

