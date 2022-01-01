Baltimore pizza restaurants you'll love
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich
|$3.50
|Cheese Fish Sandwich
|$6.29
|Cheese Steak 8"
|$8.59
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Angeli's Pizzeria
413 South High St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Tiramisu
|$4.50
Coffee and zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso and dusted with cocoa powder.
|12" Angeli’s Pick
|$17.95
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and red bell peppers.
|10 Wings
|$12.95
House-marinated and Baked in Stone Oven
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar
17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Farmer's Pizza
|$15.00
garlic confit, eggplant, whipped gorgonzola cheese
|Winter Micro Greens Salad
|$11.00
sakura mixed micro greens, roasted delicata squash, pickled cranberries, sage buttermilk dressing
|Cavatelli Carbonara
|$22.00
pancetta, parmesan, asiago, egg yolk, black pepper
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Popular items
|Cheese Steak
choose your toppings!
|Gourmet Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage and mushrooms
|French Fries
|$3.98
Large cut
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Noona's
1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Signora 16"
|$24.00
mozzarella, ricotta, baby spinach, cherry tomato, shaved garlic, balsamic reduction
|Margherita 16"
|$21.00
tomato, hand-stretched mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, local basil
|Crispy Brussels
|$8.00
hot honey, fresh mint, toasted sesame
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$6.99
Roman,lettuce,Croutons,Parmigiano cheese, & Caesar dressing
|Cheese Steak Sub
|$8.99
Lattice,Tomatoes,Mayo,fried onions,Mushrooms,green Peppers,hot Banana peppers,Provolone cheese
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
Iceberg,Tomatoes,Onions,carrot,Cucumber,Kalamata Olives, & Feta cheese.
Barfly’s
620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|HOUSE SALAD
|$9.00
Mixed greens, mushrooms, romaine, cucumbers, green peppers, tomatoes, red cabbage, onions, feta cheese, pepperoncinis, green & black olives
|EVERYTHING PIZZA
|$14.00
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, a blend of parmesan & mozzarella cheese
|BUILD-YOUR-OWN PIZZA
|$11.00
Your choice of TWO CHEESE or WHITE pizza with toppings of your choice. Each topping is an additional $1.00
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Salmon Salad Bowl (GF)
|$14.25
Romaine, Salmon Flakes, Roasted Sweet Potato, Craisins, Pumpkin Seeds, Red Onion, Tomato, Red Peppers and Pesto Dressing
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.49
Serving of five. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
|Nachos
|$8.99
Topped with nacho cheese, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, chipotle aioli and pickled jalapenos *Dish is spicy
NACHO CHEESE WILL BE SERVED ON THE SIDE
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern
2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Primo 12"
|$13.00
A traditional Margherita style pizza - Plum tomato sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, salt, finished w/ grated asiago.
|Primo 16"
|$16.00
A traditional Margherita style pizza - Plum tomato sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, salt, finished w/ grated asiago.
|VEGAN MOZZ STICKS
|$9.00
Vegan Mozz Moons, breaded & fried, served w/ side of house Marinara. - (Allergy Info: Contains Soy, Cashew & Almond Milk.)
Pasta Mista
3600 Boston St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Cheese Steak Sub
|$7.99
Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, red relish hot peppers & provolone
|Penne Vodka
|$12.99
Penne pasta in our delicate pink creamy sauce
|Chicken Parm Sub
|$7.99
Sliced breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese
PIZZA
Vinny's Cafe
6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Steak Fries
|$3.95
LAMB WESTON PRIVATE RESERVE STEAK CUT FRIES .... ONLY THE BEST
|Sautéed Broccoli
|$6.00
SAUTEED WITH GARLIC, OLIVE OIL, SALT, PEPPER,BUTTER & CHICKEN STOCK.
|Side of Meatballs
|$6.00
2 (3 OZ.) MEAT BALLS WITH TOMATO SAUCE.
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Earth, Wood & Fire
1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Large House
|$12.95
romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, banana peppers, red onion, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
|Coal Fired Chicken Wings
|$14.95
8 wings to an order
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
grilled or blackened chicken breast served with honey mustard
Underground Pizza Baltimore
30 Market Place, Baltimore
|Popular items
|The Trifecta
|$27.00
This masterpiece features a trio of sauce flavors on our mozzarella Detroit-style pie. Featuring our signature red sauce, our house-made pesto, and our new creamy vodka sauce, the Trifecta is all flavor!
|The Nonna
|$28.00
This UPC signature will transport you to grandma's table with its perfect assortment of our amazing toppings. The Nonna is topped with our spicy Italian sausage with caramelized onions, topped with our house-made vodka sauce and a sprinkle of fennel pollen.
|Pepperoni Infused Mac & Cheese Balls
|$10.00
5 Per Order - This UPC original started off as a Mac n Cheese fest specialty item that found its way onto our full-time menu. These award-winning handballed, hand-breaded mac n cheese balls are infused with our signature pep cups and then deep fried crispy. They are then finished off with a drizzle of hot honey and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
PIZZA • GRILL
The Owl Bar
1 E Chase St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Cuban Panini
|$16.00
Slow-roasted mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, bread and butter pickles, brioche
|Belvedere Burger
|$16.00
All beef burger, lettuce, tomato,
onion, potato roll
|Original
|$17.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella,
parmesan, oregano
Diamondback Brewing Co.
1215 EAST FORT AVENUE, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Genovese
|$16.00
Pesto // Mozzarella // Red Onion // Prosciutto
|Soppressata
|$15.00
Red Sauce // Five-Cheese House Blend // Soppressata
|Locust Point Lager 6pk
|$15.00
American Lager // 5.0% // 6-pack of 12 oz. cans
Well Crafted Kitchen
1700 W 41st Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Chorizo and Chard
|$14.25
Housemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chorizo sausage, and sauteed greens
|Sunchoke & Salami
|$15.50
Housemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sauteed sunchokes, and salami cotto picante
|Pizza and Salad SPECIAL!
|$35.00
2 Pizzas (your choice) AND Family Size Salad
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Zella's Pizzeria
1145 Hollins St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, croutons & Parmesan cheese
|14" Zellas Special
Tomato Sauce, mozzarella cheese pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, caramelized onions and roasted red peppers
|Greek Salad
|$10.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, Kalamata olives 8s feta cheese
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Pizza Trust
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|BONES
|$10.75
House Red Sauce, lite Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
|HOUSE SALAD
|$7.25
Romaine and mixed greens and tossed with our housemade dressing, shaved shallots, toasted pine nuts, fresh cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan, and a flat bread crouton - dressing tossed unless specified
|DOUBLE DOUBLE
|$12.50
House Red Sauce, Extra Cheese, Double Pepperoni
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|14" Fells' Pie
Pie’s tomato sauce, ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella and provolone blend, roasted red peppers and caramelized onions.
|Herbed Bread Sticks
|$6.95
Freshly baked bread sticks topped with garlic herbed sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano served with homemade marinara.
|Meatball Sandwich
|$11.95
Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano. Served on focaccia bread.
PIZZA
Molina Pizza
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Spicy Pep
|$13.85
Tomato Sauce | Fresh Mozz | Aged Mozz | Pepperoni | Banana Peppers | Banana Pepper | House Hot Honey Drizzle
|Pesto
|$13.75
Pesto | Spinach | Fresh Mozz | Melted Cherry Tomatoes | Parm
**Pest does not contain dairy (Vegan)**
|Carnivore
|$15.00
Tomato Sauce | Fresh Mozz | Aged Mozz | Pepperoni | Meatball | Pancetta
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2911 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Blackened Chicken Quesadilla
|$19.00
Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa
|10 PC Wing
|$18.00
Jumbo, plump, tender & crispy (just like Elvis)
|Chicken Chesapeake Quesadilla
|$24.00
Blackened w/ crab dip, diced tomato
Little Miner Taco
22551 Cabin branch ave, 1009 W. Barre St
|Popular items
|Street Corn
|$8.00
roasted corn, red onion, cotija cheese, and chipotle lime aioli
|Mushroom Taco
|$4.00
Oyster Mushrooms, cotija cheese, salsa roja, chives
|Loaded Fries
|$11.00
thick cut sidewinder fries, queso, chives, sriracha aioli, avocado salsa, scallions