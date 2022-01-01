Baltimore seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Baltimore

Citron Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Citron Restaurant & Bar

2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2593 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 oz Citron Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$60.00
Heirloom Tomato and Cucumber Salad, Fresh Asparagus, Crispy Cassava Chips, Remoulade Sauce
Goyang Roll$45.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Ginger Tobiko, Avocado, Eel Sauce
Poke Bowls$39.00
Salmon, Tuna, or Spicy Shrimp- Served with Sushi Rice, Veggies, Special Sauce
More about Citron Restaurant & Bar
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CT Roll$18.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
Classic Lobster Roll$18.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
Lobster Salad Roll$18.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Riptide · Fells Point image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Riptide · Fells Point

1718 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Jumbo fried shrimp with a house-made firecracker sauce and sriracha drizzle
Crab Balls$12.00
Local crab meat with fresh citrus and herbs, red peppers, served with a side of cherry pepper remoulade
Wings$13.00
8 piece chicken wings, assorted with drums and flats.
Choice of flavors:
buffalo, bourbon, bayside blend, or Thai sweet Chili. Served with either ranch or blue cheese
More about Riptide · Fells Point
Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Chicken$16.00
crab dip / cheddar cheese / pretzel roll
Cali Burrito$15.00
slow cooked brisket / monterey-jack cheddar cheese / avocado / pico de gallo / sour cream / chipotle fries
Hickory Smoked Wings$15.00
choice of sauce /
served with blue cheese dressing and celery
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Blackwall Hitch - Baltimore image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwall Hitch - Baltimore

700 E Pratt St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$16.00
Burger$18.00
Fries$5.00
More about Blackwall Hitch - Baltimore
Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
RW Apples & Pears
Most popular. Creekstone farms, "hon" sauce, caramelized onions, American cheese and a griddled brioche roll. Served w/ fries.
Ribeye Grilled Cheese$24.00
Remoulade, house pickles, shredded lettuce served w/ fries.
Beef Brisket Tacos (3)$15.00
Flour tortilla, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, and lime. 3 per order.
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Sal and Son's Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sal and Son's Seafood

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ASIAN GLAZED GRILLED SALMON$12.99
FISH & CHIPS$12.50
Tilapia Sandwich$6.50
More about Sal and Son's Seafood
Lee's Pint and Shell image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
4 Meals for $34$34.00
If you are placing an order for a meal plan and are outside the delivery radius, please put your address in the notes, we will deliver anywhere.
Meal plans catered to your needs! Please select a protein, vegetable, and a starch for each meal.
Orders available for pickup or delivery 3-6pm Sunday. If selecting delivery, please specify delivery time in comments.
Tiki Lee's New Year's Eve Party$60.00
Hello 2022! Open Bar, Oyster Bar, Passed Hors d'hoeuvres, Champagne Toast and party favors! 8pm - 1am.
8 Meals for $62$62.00
If you are placing an order for a meal plan and are outside the delivery radius, please put your address in the notes, we will deliver anywhere.
Meal plans catered to your needs! Please select a protein, vegetable, and a starch for each meal.
Orders available for pickup or delivery 3-6pm Sunday. If selecting delivery, please specify delivery time in comments.
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Maryland Crab Soup (Bowl)$12.00
Old Baltimore Style: Tomato base, tons of veggies, a little spice, & piled high with crab meat
Single Crab Cake Dinner$35.00
A Mama's classic served with choice of 2 sides & spicy tarter sauce or chipotle cocktail sauce.
Crab Cake Sandwich$30.00
Broiled or fried.
Served with fries & a pickle;
lettuce, tomato, mayo & onions optional
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Koco’s Pub image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Koco’s Pub

4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mom's Crab Soup$7.99
Tomato based soup with lots of jumbo lump and veggies.
Uncooked Crab Cake (6oz.)$18.99
Simply place uncooked crab cakes in 475° preheated oven on nonstick foil or cookie sheet with oil. Cook until golden brown, 20-25 minutes depending on your oven.
Crab Cake with Caesar Salad (11 oz.)$39.99
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with Caesar salad
More about Koco’s Pub
Fishnet image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fishnet

520 Park Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Real MVP$11.95
The Real MVP is dedicated to our loyal customers who we know by name and order!
Wild Hake (aka Steakfish) fried in a zesty cornmeal batter with melted cheddar, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, housemade lemon dill mayo and hot sauce.
Fish & Chips$14.00
The freshest cut of fish we can find, fried to a golden crisp, and served alongside a heaping mound of our hand-cut fries
Avocado Salad$11.00
A creamy whole avocado, split and spritzed with lime and served over baby greens with corn, cherry tomatos, cilantro and a housemade basil oil
More about Fishnet
Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar, image

 

Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,

7062 Elm Rd, Concourse B, BALTIMORE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp 'n Grits$15.00
A Southern classic, with shrimp and smoked bacon over cheesy grits, topped with a light Cajun cream sauce
Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
Sausage or bacon, egg and cheese on an English muffin
Fish Tacos$13.00
Three tacos with blackened Alaskan Pollock, shredded cabbage, house aioli and salsa
More about Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
Barracudas image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Barracudas

1230 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (482 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
jumbo lump MD crab cake, white toast
Jerk Chicken Pasta$24.00
farfalle, pineapple pico de gallo, onions, garlic, touch of cream
Fried Chicken Tacos$14.00
avocado, cheddar, pico de gallo, sriracha ranch, sour cream
More about Barracudas
Captain James seafood palace image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Captain James seafood palace

2127 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CALAMARI$13.00
LIGHTLY BATTERED CALAMARI WITH CHERRY PEPPERS
BURGER$9.00
SANDWICH IS BREAD AND MEAT ONLY. PLEASE ADD TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE
STUFF CHICKEN$38.00
EGG BATTERED BREAST PAN SEARED, STUFFED WITH CRAB IMPERIAL, FINISHED IN OVEN, TOPPED WITH IMPERIAL GLAZE, PROVOLONE CHEESE AND ROASTED PIMENTO CREAM.
More about Captain James seafood palace
True Chesapeake Oyster Co image

SEAFOOD

True Chesapeake Oyster Co

3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (827 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
True Chesapeake Caesar$14.00
fried oyster croutons, smoked oyster caesar dressing
(allergies: shellfish, gluten, dairy, egg)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken thigh, ramp aioli, pickled green tomato, house potato chips
(allergies: gluten, dairy, allium)
Crab Cake Entree$25.00
5oz crab cake, pickled shallot tartar sauce, crispy potato cake, lettuce, house potato chips
(allergies: shellfish, egg, dairy, allium)
More about True Chesapeake Oyster Co
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

200 East Pratt St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CT Roll$18.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
Lobster Salad Roll$18.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Classic Lobster Roll$18.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Raw & Refined image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Raw & Refined

2723 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (233 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shellfish Allergy
grilled corn salad$12.00
the R&R burger$14.00
More about Raw & Refined
The Black Olive image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Black Olive

814 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Sardines in Grape Leaves$12.00
Fresh sardines fileted & wrapped in grape leaves and brushed with olive oil, grilled to perfection!
Whole Mediterranean Sea Bass$32.00
This Mediterranean favorite known as Lavraki, Bronzini, or Loup de Mare feeds on shrimp, which comes through in the taste. It is low in oil content and slightly flaky, but firm, in texture. Grilled.
Collossal Kalamata Olives$3.00
Marinated and seasoned Kalamata olives
More about The Black Olive
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8oz Crabcake$37.00
8 oz Crab Cake l Bay Sauce | Served w/ One Side
6oz Crabcake$28.00
6 oz Crab Cake l Bay Sauce | Served w/ One Side
Crab Cake Egg Roll$26.00
Two Crab Cake Egg Rolls | Crab Cake | Cream Cheese Blend | Mango Ponzu | Spicy Mayo
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
:) image

 

:)

1718 Thames St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about :)
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Federal Hill Grille

1113 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$15.00
1 LB traditional, blue cheese, celery
Fire On The Mountain$15.00
grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, avocado, pesto, toasted brioche
Big Buh Burger$13.00
build your own burger, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche
More about Mother's Federal Hill Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Plating Grace and Grub

900 E. Fayette St. #13086, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken$12.00
Tender and Juicy Cuts
Beef$12.00
More about Plating Grace and Grub
Restaurant banner

 

Blake’s Crab House, Inc.

5005C Erdman Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Blake’s Crab House, Inc.

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Baltimore

Chicken Sandwiches

Crab Cakes

Tacos

Cake

French Fries

Salmon

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston