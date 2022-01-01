Baltimore seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Baltimore
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Citron Restaurant & Bar
2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore
|Popular items
|8 oz Citron Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$60.00
Heirloom Tomato and Cucumber Salad, Fresh Asparagus, Crispy Cassava Chips, Remoulade Sauce
|Goyang Roll
|$45.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Ginger Tobiko, Avocado, Eel Sauce
|Poke Bowls
|$39.00
Salmon, Tuna, or Spicy Shrimp- Served with Sushi Rice, Veggies, Special Sauce
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|CT Roll
|$18.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$18.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$18.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Riptide · Fells Point
1718 Thames St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Firecracker Shrimp
|$14.00
Jumbo fried shrimp with a house-made firecracker sauce and sriracha drizzle
|Crab Balls
|$12.00
Local crab meat with fresh citrus and herbs, red peppers, served with a side of cherry pepper remoulade
|Wings
|$13.00
8 piece chicken wings, assorted with drums and flats.
Choice of flavors:
buffalo, bourbon, bayside blend, or Thai sweet Chili. Served with either ranch or blue cheese
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Blackened Chicken
|$16.00
crab dip / cheddar cheese / pretzel roll
|Cali Burrito
|$15.00
slow cooked brisket / monterey-jack cheddar cheese / avocado / pico de gallo / sour cream / chipotle fries
|Hickory Smoked Wings
|$15.00
choice of sauce /
served with blue cheese dressing and celery
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwall Hitch - Baltimore
700 E Pratt St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Wings
|$16.00
|Burger
|$18.00
|Fries
|$5.00
Avenue Kitchen & Bar
911 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|RW Apples & Pears
Most popular. Creekstone farms, "hon" sauce, caramelized onions, American cheese and a griddled brioche roll. Served w/ fries.
|Ribeye Grilled Cheese
|$24.00
Remoulade, house pickles, shredded lettuce served w/ fries.
|Beef Brisket Tacos (3)
|$15.00
Flour tortilla, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, and lime. 3 per order.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sal and Son's Seafood
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|ASIAN GLAZED GRILLED SALMON
|$12.99
|FISH & CHIPS
|$12.50
|Tilapia Sandwich
|$6.50
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|4 Meals for $34
|$34.00
If you are placing an order for a meal plan and are outside the delivery radius, please put your address in the notes, we will deliver anywhere.
Meal plans catered to your needs! Please select a protein, vegetable, and a starch for each meal.
Orders available for pickup or delivery 3-6pm Sunday. If selecting delivery, please specify delivery time in comments.
|Tiki Lee's New Year's Eve Party
|$60.00
Hello 2022! Open Bar, Oyster Bar, Passed Hors d'hoeuvres, Champagne Toast and party favors! 8pm - 1am.
|8 Meals for $62
|$62.00
If you are placing an order for a meal plan and are outside the delivery radius, please put your address in the notes, we will deliver anywhere.
Meal plans catered to your needs! Please select a protein, vegetable, and a starch for each meal.
Orders available for pickup or delivery 3-6pm Sunday. If selecting delivery, please specify delivery time in comments.
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Maryland Crab Soup (Bowl)
|$12.00
Old Baltimore Style: Tomato base, tons of veggies, a little spice, & piled high with crab meat
|Single Crab Cake Dinner
|$35.00
A Mama's classic served with choice of 2 sides & spicy tarter sauce or chipotle cocktail sauce.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$30.00
Broiled or fried.
Served with fries & a pickle;
lettuce, tomato, mayo & onions optional
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Koco’s Pub
4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Mom's Crab Soup
|$7.99
Tomato based soup with lots of jumbo lump and veggies.
|Uncooked Crab Cake (6oz.)
|$18.99
Simply place uncooked crab cakes in 475° preheated oven on nonstick foil or cookie sheet with oil. Cook until golden brown, 20-25 minutes depending on your oven.
|Crab Cake with Caesar Salad (11 oz.)
|$39.99
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with Caesar salad
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fishnet
520 Park Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|The Real MVP
|$11.95
The Real MVP is dedicated to our loyal customers who we know by name and order!
Wild Hake (aka Steakfish) fried in a zesty cornmeal batter with melted cheddar, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, housemade lemon dill mayo and hot sauce.
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
The freshest cut of fish we can find, fried to a golden crisp, and served alongside a heaping mound of our hand-cut fries
|Avocado Salad
|$11.00
A creamy whole avocado, split and spritzed with lime and served over baby greens with corn, cherry tomatos, cilantro and a housemade basil oil
Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
7062 Elm Rd, Concourse B, BALTIMORE
|Popular items
|Shrimp 'n Grits
|$15.00
A Southern classic, with shrimp and smoked bacon over cheesy grits, topped with a light Cajun cream sauce
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.00
Sausage or bacon, egg and cheese on an English muffin
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Three tacos with blackened Alaskan Pollock, shredded cabbage, house aioli and salsa
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Barracudas
1230 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$20.00
jumbo lump MD crab cake, white toast
|Jerk Chicken Pasta
|$24.00
farfalle, pineapple pico de gallo, onions, garlic, touch of cream
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
avocado, cheddar, pico de gallo, sriracha ranch, sour cream
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Captain James seafood palace
2127 Boston St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|CALAMARI
|$13.00
LIGHTLY BATTERED CALAMARI WITH CHERRY PEPPERS
|BURGER
|$9.00
SANDWICH IS BREAD AND MEAT ONLY. PLEASE ADD TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE
|STUFF CHICKEN
|$38.00
EGG BATTERED BREAST PAN SEARED, STUFFED WITH CRAB IMPERIAL, FINISHED IN OVEN, TOPPED WITH IMPERIAL GLAZE, PROVOLONE CHEESE AND ROASTED PIMENTO CREAM.
SEAFOOD
True Chesapeake Oyster Co
3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400, Baltimore
|Popular items
|True Chesapeake Caesar
|$14.00
fried oyster croutons, smoked oyster caesar dressing
(allergies: shellfish, gluten, dairy, egg)
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried chicken thigh, ramp aioli, pickled green tomato, house potato chips
(allergies: gluten, dairy, allium)
|Crab Cake Entree
|$25.00
5oz crab cake, pickled shallot tartar sauce, crispy potato cake, lettuce, house potato chips
(allergies: shellfish, egg, dairy, allium)
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
200 East Pratt St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|CT Roll
|$18.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$18.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$18.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Raw & Refined
2723 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Shellfish Allergy
|grilled corn salad
|$12.00
|the R&R burger
|$14.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Black Olive
814 S Bond St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Grilled Sardines in Grape Leaves
|$12.00
Fresh sardines fileted & wrapped in grape leaves and brushed with olive oil, grilled to perfection!
|Whole Mediterranean Sea Bass
|$32.00
This Mediterranean favorite known as Lavraki, Bronzini, or Loup de Mare feeds on shrimp, which comes through in the taste. It is low in oil content and slightly flaky, but firm, in texture. Grilled.
|Collossal Kalamata Olives
|$3.00
Marinated and seasoned Kalamata olives
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|8oz Crabcake
|$37.00
8 oz Crab Cake l Bay Sauce | Served w/ One Side
|6oz Crabcake
|$28.00
6 oz Crab Cake l Bay Sauce | Served w/ One Side
|Crab Cake Egg Roll
|$26.00
Two Crab Cake Egg Rolls | Crab Cake | Cream Cheese Blend | Mango Ponzu | Spicy Mayo
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mother's Federal Hill Grille
1113 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Wings
|$15.00
1 LB traditional, blue cheese, celery
|Fire On The Mountain
|$15.00
grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, avocado, pesto, toasted brioche
|Big Buh Burger
|$13.00
build your own burger, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche
Plating Grace and Grub
900 E. Fayette St. #13086, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Chicken
|$12.00
Tender and Juicy Cuts
|Beef
|$12.00