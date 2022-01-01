Canton American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Canton

Fuisine image

 

Fuisine

3123 Elliott Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Smash Burger$16.00
Local Ground Beef, Cheddar, Burger Sauce, Spicy Pickles, Brioche Bun
"What's Beef" Burger$20.00
Double Smash Burger, Braised Short Rib, Spicy Mayo, Cheddar, Spicy Pickles, Crispy Shallots, Caramelized Onions, Brioche
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Thai Chili Caramel, Crisp Onions, Cilantro
More about Fuisine
Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Chicken$16.00
crab dip / cheddar cheese / pretzel roll
Cali Burrito$15.00
slow cooked brisket / monterey-jack cheddar cheese / avocado / pico de gallo / sour cream / chipotle fries
Hickory Smoked Wings$15.00
choice of sauce /
served with blue cheese dressing and celery
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
El Bufalo image

 

El Bufalo

2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos/Tots/Fries$16.00
Crispy Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Queso Blanco$13.00
More about El Bufalo
Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar$10.00
romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic crostini
Arctic Char$28.00
Mushroom risotto , smoked tomato vinaigrette, carrots & green beans
Wagyu Beef Tavern Burger$16.00
8 oz burger, aged cheddar, crispy onions,spiced ketchup, brioche roll, fries
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Lee's Pint and Shell image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
4 Meals for $34$34.00
If you are placing an order for a meal plan and are outside the delivery radius, please put your address in the notes, we will deliver anywhere.
Meal plans catered to your needs! Please select a protein, vegetable, and a starch for each meal.
Orders available for pickup or delivery 3-6pm Sunday. If selecting delivery, please specify delivery time in comments.
Tiki Lee's New Year's Eve Party$60.00
Hello 2022! Open Bar, Oyster Bar, Passed Hors d'hoeuvres, Champagne Toast and party favors! 8pm - 1am.
8 Meals for $62$62.00
If you are placing an order for a meal plan and are outside the delivery radius, please put your address in the notes, we will deliver anywhere.
Meal plans catered to your needs! Please select a protein, vegetable, and a starch for each meal.
Orders available for pickup or delivery 3-6pm Sunday. If selecting delivery, please specify delivery time in comments.
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Captain James seafood palace image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Captain James seafood palace

2127 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CALAMARI$13.00
LIGHTLY BATTERED CALAMARI WITH CHERRY PEPPERS
BURGER$9.00
SANDWICH IS BREAD AND MEAT ONLY. PLEASE ADD TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE
STUFF CHICKEN$38.00
EGG BATTERED BREAST PAN SEARED, STUFFED WITH CRAB IMPERIAL, FINISHED IN OVEN, TOPPED WITH IMPERIAL GLAZE, PROVOLONE CHEESE AND ROASTED PIMENTO CREAM.
More about Captain James seafood palace
Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton- image

 

Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-

2839 O'Donnell Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BaltoBomb Whole Pie$30.00
The DDP signature pie and our top seller! Loaded with Berger Cookies, a local specialty, melted and swirled into a sweet-vanilla Chess filling.
Apple Crumb Whole Pie$30.00
Shakes up the traditional apple pie a bit with a crunchy topping of oats, brown sugar, and butter. How about caramel sauce to top it all off? We call that Caramel Apple Crumb!
Cowboy Whole Pie$30.00
The Cowboy Quiche is a little bit of everything. Whatever we feel like putting in a quiche that day makes it into the cowboy quiche. Potatoes, onions, bacon, ham, cheeses, you've got it.
More about Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-
Restaurant banner

 

Cardinal Tavern Baltimore

901 South Clinton Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Hot Chicken$14.00
Monion Dip$9.00
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
More about Cardinal Tavern Baltimore

