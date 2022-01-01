Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Avocado toast in
Canton
/
Baltimore
/
Canton
/
Avocado Toast
Canton restaurants that serve avocado toast
El Bufalo
2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Avocado Toast
$13.00
More about El Bufalo
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
Avg 4.6
(797 reviews)
Avocado Toast
$7.00
Cream Cheese and Avocado rolled, Tempura fried
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Browse other tasty dishes in Canton
Pudding
Chicken Soup
Volcano Rolls
Steak Tacos
Calamari
Curry
Lobster Rolls
Chicken Wraps
More near Canton to explore
Mount Vernon
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Midtown Belvedere
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Little Italy
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Mid - Govans
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Canton Industrial Area
No reviews yet
Jones Falls Area
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Pigtown/Washington Village
Avg 2
(3 restaurants)
Charles North
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(499 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston