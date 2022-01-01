Burritos in Canton

Canton restaurants that serve burritos

Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken$16.00
crab dip / cheddar cheese / pretzel roll
Cali Burrito$15.00
slow cooked brisket / monterey-jack cheddar cheese / avocado / pico de gallo / sour cream / chipotle fries
Hickory Smoked Wings$15.00
choice of sauce /
served with blue cheese dressing and celery
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
El Bufalo image

 

El Bufalo

2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carnitas Burrito$15.00
More about El Bufalo
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Diner Breakfast Sammie$8.95
scrambled eggs, American cheese, & choice of meat; toast - homefries
Chicken Breakfast Sandwich$10.95
crispy chicken, scrambled eggs, cheddar, biscuit, melba - homefries
Crab Cake Sandwich$29.95
it’s legendary! Guy Fieri’s favorite!
order it grilled, broiled, or deep fried; brioche
More about Sip & Bite Diner

