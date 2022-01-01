Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

El Bufalo image

 

El Bufalo

2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about El Bufalo
Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
baguette, chipotle aioli, roasted red peppers, swiss cheese
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BMore Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
herb & buttermilk marinated fried chicken, choice of cheese and toppings,
2200 special sauce; brioche
Chicken Breakfast Sandwich$10.95
crispy chicken, scrambled eggs, cheddar, biscuit, melba - homefries
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$18.50
Served with fries & a pickle;
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.50
8 oz. of marinated chicken breast Fried or grilled tossed in Buffalo sauce w/ blue cheese crumbles
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$16.50
8 oz. of marinated chicken breast, spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, honey jalapeno vinaigrette
Bacon, BBQ, Provolone Chicken Sandwich$16.50
8 oz. of marinated chicken breast, bacon, BBQ sauce & provolone
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

