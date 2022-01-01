Chicken sandwiches in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
El Bufalo
2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS
Blue Hill Tavern
938 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
baguette, chipotle aioli, roasted red peppers, swiss cheese
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|BMore Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
herb & buttermilk marinated fried chicken, choice of cheese and toppings,
2200 special sauce; brioche
|Chicken Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.95
crispy chicken, scrambled eggs, cheddar, biscuit, melba - homefries
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Chicken Sandwich
|$18.50
Served with fries & a pickle;
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
8 oz. of marinated chicken breast Fried or grilled tossed in Buffalo sauce w/ blue cheese crumbles
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
8 oz. of marinated chicken breast, spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, honey jalapeno vinaigrette
|Bacon, BBQ, Provolone Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
8 oz. of marinated chicken breast, bacon, BBQ sauce & provolone