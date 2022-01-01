Chili in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve chili
More about Sip & Bite Diner
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.50
topped with homemade beef chili & cheddar jack cheese
More about Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-
Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-
2839 O'Donnell Street, Baltimore
|Steak Chili Whole Pie
|$35.00
Chili in a pie. Steak, onions, tomatoes, kidney beans and all the right spices make this one amazing pie.