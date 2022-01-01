Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve chili

Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Fries$5.50
topped with homemade beef chili & cheddar jack cheese
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Item pic

 

Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-

2839 O'Donnell Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Chili Whole Pie$35.00
Chili in a pie. Steak, onions, tomatoes, kidney beans and all the right spices make this one amazing pie.
More about Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Con Queso$15.50
A blend of five cheeses, chipotle peppers in a tortilla bowl w/ chips
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

