Crab rolls in
Canton
/
Baltimore
/
Canton
/
Crab Rolls
Canton restaurants that serve crab rolls
SUSHI
Avenue Sushi
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
Avg 5
(24 reviews)
Crab Roll
$5.50
Crab sticks
More about Avenue Sushi
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
Avg 4.6
(797 reviews)
Soft Shell Crab Roll
$12.00
Crab California Roll
$8.00
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
