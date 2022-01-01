Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rolls in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve crab rolls

Avenue Sushi image

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Roll$5.50
Crab sticks
More about Avenue Sushi
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab Roll$12.00
Crab California Roll$8.00
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

