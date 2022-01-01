Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve curry

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Curry Mussels$12.00
New Zealand Green mussels made with young green chili paste and lemongrass.
Panang Curry$16.00
Your choice of protein stri-fried with green beans, red peppers and lime leaves 🍃in a fresh Basil Curry sauce.
Thai Green Curry$16.00
Your choice of protein stri-fried with zucchini, red Pepper, bamboo Shoots, green beans and Thai Basil, in a young green curry chili paste. Comes with a bowl of steam white rice.
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Lobo Fell's Point image

 

Lobo Fell's Point

1900 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Curry Mussels$15.00
PEI Mussels sauteed in our coconut milk & curry broth, topped with cilantro. Served with baguette
*gluten free if no bread
More about Lobo Fell's Point

