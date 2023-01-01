Margherita pizza in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve margherita pizza
More about Blue Hill Tavern
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS
Blue Hill Tavern
938 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Margarita Pizza
|$12.00
More about Homeslyce - Canton
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Homeslyce - Canton
900 S Kenwood Ave, Baltimore
|8" Margherita Pizza
|$10.84
Tomato sauce, garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil
|Margherita Pizza
|$0.00
Tomato sauce, garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil
|12" Margherita Pizza
|$17.91
Tomato sauce, garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil