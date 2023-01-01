Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Canton

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
Margarita Pizza$12.00
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Homeslyce - Canton

900 S Kenwood Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
8" Margherita Pizza$10.84
Tomato sauce, garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil
Margherita Pizza$0.00
Tomato sauce, garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil
12" Margherita Pizza$17.91
Tomato sauce, garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil
More about Homeslyce - Canton

Browse other tasty dishes in Canton

Avocado Toast

Fish Tacos

Mixed Green Salad

Mac And Cheese

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Fried Steaks

Map

More near Canton to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Mid - Govans

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Canton Industrial Area

No reviews yet

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (902 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (121 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2354 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1198 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (297 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (715 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston