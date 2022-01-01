Miso soup in Canton

Canton restaurants that serve miso soup

Avenue Sushi image

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$2.50
Tofu, scallion & seaweed in soy broth
More about Avenue Sushi
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$3.00
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

