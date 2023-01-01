Nachos in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve nachos
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Tuna Nachos (P)
|$19.00
|Nachos Chorizo (P)
|$17.00
|Nachos Duck (P)
|$19.00
confit duck / corn tortillas / house pickled poblanos / white cheddar cheese sauce
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Poke Nachos
|$14.00
fresh tuna, crispy grain-free and gluten-free tortilla chips, creamy avocado, spicy jalapeño, roe, savory nori, and nutty sesame seeds, all tossed in a house-made sweet ginger sauce and topped with a zesty sriracha aioli.
Nacho Mama's
2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore
|Veggie Nachos
|$18.00
Tortilla chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapenos, topped w/ salsa & sour cream. Sauteed zucchini, broccoli, & onion
|Basic Nacho's
|$13.00
Tortilla chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapenos, w/ salsa & sour cream
|Birria Nachos
|$25.00
Slow-cooked beef short rib in Adobo sauce, pinto beans, diced white onion, fresh cilantro,