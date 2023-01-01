Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve nachos

Duck Nachos image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Nachos (P)$19.00
Nachos Chorizo (P)$17.00
Nachos Duck (P)$19.00
confit duck / corn tortillas / house pickled poblanos / white cheddar cheese sauce
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Item pic

 

El Bufalo

2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NACHO Taco Tour$37.00
More about El Bufalo
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Poke Nachos$14.00
fresh tuna, crispy grain-free and gluten-free tortilla chips, creamy avocado, spicy jalapeño, roe, savory nori, and nutty sesame seeds, all tossed in a house-made sweet ginger sauce and topped with a zesty sriracha aioli.
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Basic Nacho's image

 

Nacho Mama's

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Nachos$18.00
Tortilla chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapenos, topped w/ salsa & sour cream. Sauteed zucchini, broccoli, & onion
Basic Nacho's$13.00
Tortilla chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapenos, w/ salsa & sour cream
Birria Nachos$25.00
Slow-cooked beef short rib in Adobo sauce, pinto beans, diced white onion, fresh cilantro,
More about Nacho Mama's

