Octopus in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve octopus

Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus$14.00
w/ meditteranean chickpea salsa
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Captain James seafood palace image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Captain James seafood palace - 2127 Boston St

2127 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
OCTOPUS$15.00
CRISPY GRILLED OCTOPUS. HUMMUS, POTATOS, ONION, CAPER BERRIES, CITRUS VINAIGRETTE
More about Captain James seafood palace - 2127 Boston St
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Octopus Roll$8.00
Octopus (Tako)$5.00
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

