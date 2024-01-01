Philly cheesesteaks in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about RegionAle - Baltimore
SALADS • SANDWICHES
RegionAle - Baltimore
2400 Boston Street Suite #120, Baltimore
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$12.50
Ciabatta Roll, Sliced Ribeye, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Cherry Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Garlic Aïoli
More about Homeslyce - Canton
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Homeslyce - Canton
900 S Kenwood Ave, Baltimore
|8" Philly Steak & Cheese
|$11.84
garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabello mushrooms & cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce
|12" Philly Steak & Cheese
|$17.91
garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabello mushrooms & cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce
|Philly Steak & Cheese Pizza
|$0.00
garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabello mushrooms & cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce