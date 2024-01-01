Philly cheesesteaks in Canton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • SANDWICHES

RegionAle - Baltimore

2400 Boston Street Suite #120, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (312 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheesesteak$12.50
Ciabatta Roll, Sliced Ribeye, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Cherry Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Garlic Aïoli
More about RegionAle - Baltimore
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Homeslyce - Canton

900 S Kenwood Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
8" Philly Steak & Cheese$11.84
garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabello mushrooms & cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce
12" Philly Steak & Cheese$17.91
garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabello mushrooms & cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce
Philly Steak & Cheese Pizza$0.00
garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabello mushrooms & cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce
More about Homeslyce - Canton

