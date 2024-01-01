Po boy in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve po boy
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Fried Oyster Po’ Boy (P)
|$17.00
cornmeal dusted / lettuce / tomato / sweet & spicy pickles / roasted red pepper mayo / toasted sub roll
|Po’ Boy Club (P)
|$18.00
fried oysters / shrimp salad / bacon / lettuce / tomato / sweet & spicy pickles / toasted sub roll
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$21.00
Shrimp, fried golden brown and served on a brioche roll with spicy tarter and coleslaw.
|Oyster Po'Boy
|$21.00
Oysters, fried golden brown and served on a brioche roll with spicy tartar and coleslaw.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
RegionAle - Baltimore
2400 Boston Street Suite #120, Baltimore
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$14.50
Ciabatta Roll, Sautéed Shrimp, Arugula, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Old Bay Remoulade
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Captain James seafood palace - 2127 Boston St
2127 Boston St, Baltimore
|PO BOY STEAK
|$16.00
ON CIABATTA WITH COLESLAW, ONION, PICKLED VEGGIES, SPICY REMOULADE. SERVED W FRIES
|PO BOY BLACKENED SHRIMP
|$16.00
ON CIABATTA WITH COLESLAW, ONION, PICKLED VEGGIES, SPICY REMOULADE. SERVED W FRIES
|PO BOY FRIED OYSTER
|$15.00
ON CIABATTA WITH COLESLAW, ONION, PICKLED VEGGIES, SPICY REMOULADE. SERVED W FRIES