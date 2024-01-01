Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Canton

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve po boy

Item pic

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Oyster Po’ Boy (P)$17.00
cornmeal dusted / lettuce / tomato / sweet & spicy pickles / roasted red pepper mayo / toasted sub roll
Po’ Boy Club (P)$18.00
fried oysters / shrimp salad / bacon / lettuce / tomato / sweet & spicy pickles / toasted sub roll
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po'Boy$21.00
Shrimp, fried golden brown and served on a brioche roll with spicy tarter and coleslaw.
Oyster Po'Boy$21.00
Oysters, fried golden brown and served on a brioche roll with spicy tartar and coleslaw.
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

RegionAle - Baltimore

2400 Boston Street Suite #120, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (312 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po Boy$14.50
Ciabatta Roll, Sautéed Shrimp, Arugula, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Old Bay Remoulade
More about RegionAle - Baltimore
Captain James seafood palace image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Captain James seafood palace - 2127 Boston St

2127 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PO BOY STEAK$16.00
ON CIABATTA WITH COLESLAW, ONION, PICKLED VEGGIES, SPICY REMOULADE. SERVED W FRIES
PO BOY BLACKENED SHRIMP$16.00
ON CIABATTA WITH COLESLAW, ONION, PICKLED VEGGIES, SPICY REMOULADE. SERVED W FRIES
PO BOY FRIED OYSTER$15.00
ON CIABATTA WITH COLESLAW, ONION, PICKLED VEGGIES, SPICY REMOULADE. SERVED W FRIES
More about Captain James seafood palace - 2127 Boston St

Browse other tasty dishes in Canton

Grilled Chicken

Shrimp Quesadillas

Cookies

Spinach Salad

Salmon

Waffles

Chicken Wraps

Mixed Green Salad

Map

More near Canton to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Mid - Govans

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Canton Industrial Area

No reviews yet

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Jones Falls Area

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Pigtown/Washington Village

Avg 2 (2 restaurants)

Charles North

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (938 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (130 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2436 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1243 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (757 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston