Salmon in
Canton
/
Baltimore
/
Canton
/
Salmon
Canton restaurants that serve salmon
SUSHI
Avenue Sushi
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
Avg 5
(24 reviews)
Salmon Avocado Roll
$6.00
Salmon and avocado
More about Avenue Sushi
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Salmon BLT
$20.00
Served on a Kaiser bun with bacon, lettuce, tomato & roasted garlic aioli.
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
