Charles North bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Charles North
More about No Land Beyond
No Land Beyond
2125 Maryland Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Severed Books Gelatinous Cubes
|$15.00
Big red gelatinous looking dice!
|Deep Sea Adventure
|$23.00
A group of poor explorers hoping to get rich quickly heads out to recover treasures from some undersea ruins. They're all rivals, but their budgets force them all to share a single rented submarine. In the rented submarine, they all have to share a single tank of air, as well. If they don't get back to the sub before they run out of air, they'll drop all their treasure. Now it's time to see who can bring home the greatest riches.
|Codenames
|$20.00
In Codenames, two teams compete to see who can make contact with all of their agents first. Spymasters give one-word clues that can point to multiple words on the board. Their teammates try to guess words of the right color while avoiding those that belong to the opposing team. And everyone wants to avoid the assassin.
More about Alma Cocina Latina
FRENCH FRIES
Alma Cocina Latina
1701 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Cochinillo
|$18.00
14 hrs slow-smoked pig, pickled onions, avocado, tomato, nata, mango BBQ sauce (gf)
|Middle Eastern
|$18.00
Middle eastern seasoned lentil fritters, passion fruit tahini sauce, smoked eggplant purée, tomato, kale salad (v,gf)
|La Nacional
|$18.00
Shredded beef, fontina cheese, sweet plantains, avocado cilantro garlic sauce (gf)
More about North Ave Market
North Ave Market
30 W. North Ave., Baltimore
|Popular items
|Diner
|$12.00
Beef patty, potato roll, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and house made mayo. Comes with fries.
|Buffalo On Side
|$0.50
8oz. bottle
Secret Sauce Co. x James Nasty
Habanero-carrot
|Ketchup On Side
16oz bottle
Secret Sauce Co.