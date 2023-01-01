Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Charles Village

Charles Village restaurants
Charles Village restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli - Charles Village

3208 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Low Fat Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.95
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.15
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
More about THB Bagelry & Deli - Charles Village
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets - Baltimore

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Cage-free, veg-fed, halal fried chicken, buttermilk, shredded lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, harissa aioli, brioche bun.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets - Baltimore

