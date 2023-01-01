Chicken sandwiches in Charles Village
Charles Village restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli - Charles Village
3208 St Paul St, Baltimore
|Low Fat Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.95
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.15
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Busboys and Poets - Baltimore
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Cage-free, veg-fed, halal fried chicken, buttermilk, shredded lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, harissa aioli, brioche bun.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Gluten.