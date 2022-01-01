Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Angus burgers in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve angus burgers

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chuck's Trading Post

1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
ANGUS BURGER$13.00
brioche bun, Creekstone Farms Half Pound Black Angus burger, arugula, tomato, onion, american
More about Chuck's Trading Post
Abbey Burger Bistro image

 

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Loyola Hound Burger (Cajun black angus w/ bacon, bleu cheese, sautéed onions$14.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Item pic

 

Johnny's

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Half-Pound Angus Burger$17.00
Patty & Bun, Ready to Customize
Half-Pound Angus Burger$17.00
Housemade Bun, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Old Bayoli
More about Johnny's
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington image

HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington

1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Loyola Hound Burger (Cajun seasoned black angus w/ bacon, bleu cheese, sautéed onions$14.00
More about Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

811 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Loyola Hound Burger (Cajun black angus w/ bacon, bleu cheese,sautéed onions$14.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
Smaltimore image

 

Smaltimore

2522 Fait Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Build Your Own Angus Beef Burger$12.00
More about Smaltimore

