Apple salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve apple salad
More about Charmed Kitchen
Charmed Kitchen
123 s chester st, Baltimore
|Apple & Roasted Beet Salad
|$14.50
mixed greens, thinly sliced apples, roasted beets, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, & honey-mustard vinaigrette
More about Johnny's - 4800 Roland Ave
Johnny's - 4800 Roland Ave
4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore
|Arugula & Apple Salad
|$14.00
Red Onion, Walnuts, Golden Raisins, Goat Cheese, Cider Vinaigrette
More about Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Chicken & Apple Salad
|$12.75
chicken breast, sliced granny smith apples, baby spinach, goat cheese, walnuts, green tea vinaigrette
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Avenue Kitchen & Bar
911 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Small Apple & kale Salad
|$7.00
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Fall Harvest Salad Organic greens, apples, roasted butternut squash, chopped bacon and pecans, served with Honey Mustard Dressing
|$8.99