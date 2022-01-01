Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve apple salad

Charmed Kitchen image

 

Charmed Kitchen

123 s chester st, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple & Roasted Beet Salad$14.50
mixed greens, thinly sliced apples, roasted beets, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, & honey-mustard vinaigrette
More about Charmed Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Johnny's - 4800 Roland Ave

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula & Apple Salad$14.00
Red Onion, Walnuts, Golden Raisins, Goat Cheese, Cider Vinaigrette
More about Johnny's - 4800 Roland Ave
Teavolve Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe

1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Apple Salad$12.75
chicken breast, sliced granny smith apples, baby spinach, goat cheese, walnuts, green tea vinaigrette
More about Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe
Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Apple & kale Salad$7.00
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fall Harvest Salad Organic greens, apples, roasted butternut squash, chopped bacon and pecans, served with Honey Mustard Dressing$8.99
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Sally O's image

TAPAS

Sally O's

3531 Gough St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Winter Apple Salad$12.00
baby lettuces, pomegranate seeds, apple, beemster cheese, toasted hazelnuts, apple cider vinaigrette
More about Sally O's

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Cheeseburgers

Omelettes

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Brulee

Nachos

Cannolis

Avocado Rolls

Roti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (727 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1848 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (794 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (614 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston