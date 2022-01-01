Avocado salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve avocado salad
More about Wight Tea Company
Wight Tea Company
3300 Clipper Mill Road Whitehall Market Stall 2, Baltimore
|Avocado Egg Salad Tartine
|$11.00
Switch up your Avo Toast with this Sourdough toast from Friendly Bread topped with Avocado Egg Salad (no mayo).
More about Ramen Utsuke
RAMEN
Ramen Utsuke
414 Light Street, Baltimore
|Avocado Salad
|$6.50
Served with an asian sesame dressing
More about Minato Sushi Bar
Minato Sushi Bar
1013 N. Charles St., Baltimore
|Avocado Salad
|$6.75
garden greens, avocado w/ ginger or ponzu dressing
More about Never On Sunday
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Shrimp avocado salad
|$15.99
More about Kippo Ramen
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kippo Ramen
606 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Avocado Salad
|$6.00
Avocado, Romaine Lettuce with Sesame Dressing
More about Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie
Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie
55 Market Place, Baltimore
|Avocado Passion Salad
|$10.99
Mixed greens, chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, red onions, choclo sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, passion fruit dressing
More about Fishnet
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fishnet
520 Park Ave, Baltimore
|Avocado Salad
|$11.00
A creamy whole avocado, split and spritzed with lime and served over baby greens with corn, cherry tomatos, cilantro and a housemade basil oil
|Blackened Catfish Avocado Salad
|$17.95