Avocado salad in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve avocado salad

Wight Tea Company image

 

Wight Tea Company

3300 Clipper Mill Road Whitehall Market Stall 2, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Egg Salad Tartine$11.00
Switch up your Avo Toast with this Sourdough toast from Friendly Bread topped with Avocado Egg Salad (no mayo).
More about Wight Tea Company
Item pic

RAMEN

Ramen Utsuke

414 Light Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Salad$6.50
Served with an asian sesame dressing
More about Ramen Utsuke
Minato Sushi Bar image

 

Minato Sushi Bar

1013 N. Charles St., Baltimore

No reviews yet
Delivery
Avocado Salad$6.75
garden greens, avocado w/ ginger or ponzu dressing
More about Minato Sushi Bar
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp avocado salad$15.99
More about Never On Sunday
Item pic

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kippo Ramen

606 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Salad$6.00
Avocado, Romaine Lettuce with Sesame Dressing
More about Kippo Ramen
Item pic

 

Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie

55 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Passion Salad$10.99
Mixed greens, chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, red onions, choclo sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, passion fruit dressing
More about Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie
Avocado Salad image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fishnet

520 Park Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Salad$11.00
A creamy whole avocado, split and spritzed with lime and served over baby greens with corn, cherry tomatos, cilantro and a housemade basil oil
Blackened Catfish Avocado Salad$17.95
More about Fishnet
The Black Olive image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Black Olive

814 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Black Olive’s Avocado Greek Salad$17.00
Vine ripened tomato, avocado, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, avocado with Kalamata olives, and imported feta.
More about The Black Olive

