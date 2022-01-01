Bacon cheeseburgers in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|1/4 lb. Bacon Cheeseburger
|$5.29
FRENCH FRIES
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.75
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Noona's
1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Bacon Pepper Jam Burger
|$16.00
2 Roseda beef patties, manchego, Aleppo pepper tamarind jam, applewood smoked bacon, crispy shallots
Abbey Burger Bistro
1041 Marshall St, Baltimore
|Loyola Hound Burger (Cajun black angus w/ bacon, bleu cheese, sautéed onions
|$14.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Bacon & Cheddar Burger
|$8.00
Brisket ground beef patty, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onion, Gluten.
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$11.45
Crispy bacon, cheddar, let, tom, BBQ sauce
HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore
|Loyola Hound Burger (Cajun seasoned black angus w/ bacon, bleu cheese, sautéed onions
|$14.00
Werner's
231 East Redwood Street, Baltimore
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.99
lettuce and tomato
Nepenthe Brewing Co.
3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Bacon Burger (SPECIAL)
|$17.00
House burger stacked with bacon, melty Swiss, crispy shallots, house bacon mayo, lettuce, & tomato. Served with house Old Bay chips & pickles
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
811 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Loyola Hound Burger (Cajun black angus w/ bacon, bleu cheese,sautéed onions
|$14.00
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.95
8oz. burger, bacon, choice of cheese and toppings - brioche - potato chips
|Texas BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.50
8oz burger, house smoked bbq sauce, cheddar & choice of toppings; brioche - potato chips
POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clark Burger York
5906 York Rd, Baltimore
|Wake N Bacon Burger
|$9.25
Fried Egg, Smoked Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, Fried Onions and Sriracha Mayo
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.20
Burger, Bun, Bacon your choice of cheese.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.99
PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
|Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Bacon Cheeseburger (fresh burger, 2 strips bac & american ch Roll)
|$5.65
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore
|Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla
|$20.00
Caramelized onions, bacon, tomatoes, house-made steak sauce
The Chasseur
3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore
|Double Jalapeño Bacon Burger
|$16.50
Double beef patty with jalapeños, jalapeno bacon and chipotle aioli