Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/4 lb. Bacon Cheeseburger$5.29
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Southside Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.75
More about Southside Diner
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Noona's

1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon Pepper Jam Burger$16.00
2 Roseda beef patties, manchego, Aleppo pepper tamarind jam, applewood smoked bacon, crispy shallots
More about Noona's
Abbey Burger Bistro image

 

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Loyola Hound Burger (Cajun black angus w/ bacon, bleu cheese, sautéed onions$14.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Bacon & Cheddar Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon & Cheddar Burger$8.00
Brisket ground beef patty, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onion, Gluten.
Bacon & Cheddar Burger$17.00
Brisket ground beef patty, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onion, Gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets
Happy Hour Heaven image

GRILL

Happy Hour Heaven

1901 Gough St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Burger$13.00
More about Happy Hour Heaven
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Bacon Burger$11.45
Crispy bacon, cheddar, let, tom, BBQ sauce
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington image

HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington

1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Loyola Hound Burger (Cajun seasoned black angus w/ bacon, bleu cheese, sautéed onions$14.00
More about Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
Werner's image

 

Werner's

231 East Redwood Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.99
lettuce and tomato
More about Werner's
Nepenthe Brewing Co. image

 

Nepenthe Brewing Co.

3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Burger (SPECIAL)$17.00
House burger stacked with bacon, melty Swiss, crispy shallots, house bacon mayo, lettuce, & tomato. Served with house Old Bay chips & pickles
More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

811 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Loyola Hound Burger (Cajun black angus w/ bacon, bleu cheese,sautéed onions$14.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.95
8oz. burger, bacon, choice of cheese and toppings - brioche - potato chips
Texas BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$13.50
8oz burger, house smoked bbq sauce, cheddar & choice of toppings; brioche - potato chips
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Wake N Bacon Burger image

POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clark Burger York

5906 York Rd, Baltimore

Avg 5 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wake N Bacon Burger$9.25
Fried Egg, Smoked Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, Fried Onions and Sriracha Mayo
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.20
Burger, Bun, Bacon your choice of cheese.
More about Clark Burger York
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.99
More about Never On Sunday
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger image

PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2346 reviews)
Takeout
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger (fresh burger, 2 strips bac & american ch Roll)$5.65
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla$20.00
Caramelized onions, bacon, tomatoes, house-made steak sauce
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
The Chasseur image

 

The Chasseur

3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Double Jalapeño Bacon Burger$16.50
Double beef patty with jalapeños, jalapeno bacon and chipotle aioli
More about The Chasseur
Wake N Bacon Burger image

POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clark Burger Downtown

415 S CENTRAL AVE, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (3472 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wake N Bacon Burger$9.25
Fried Egg, Smoked Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, Fried Onions and Sriracha Mayo
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.20
Burger, Bun, Bacon your choice of cheese.
More about Clark Burger Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Edamame

Fried Rice

French Fries

Banana Smoothies

Vegetable Tempura

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Souvlaki

Gumbo

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston