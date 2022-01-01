Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked ziti in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve baked ziti

Pizza Blitz image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Ziti$11.99
More about Pizza Blitz
Item pic

 

Cypriana of Roland Park

105 West 39th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baked Pasta ziti Cyprus style$12.00
More about Cypriana of Roland Park
Chef Dan's Cafe image

 

Chef Dan's Cafe

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Ziti$7.99
Served with garlic knots
Baked Ziti Package$32.00
9x13 Baked Ziti dinner with 10 garlic knots
Kids Baked Ziti$3.99
Served with cucumber sticks
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Ziti w/Meat$8.95
Ziti, 4 cheeses, meat sauce w/garlic bread
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Item pic

 

Pasta Mista

3600 Boston St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Ziti$11.99
Penne pasta baked with ricotta and mozzarella in our delicate tomato sauce
More about Pasta Mista
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Ziti$16.75
More about Vinny's Cafe

