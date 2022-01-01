Baked ziti in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve baked ziti
More about Pizza Blitz
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|Baked Ziti
|$11.99
More about Cypriana of Roland Park
Cypriana of Roland Park
105 West 39th St, Baltimore
|Baked Pasta ziti Cyprus style
|$12.00
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|Baked Ziti
|$7.99
Served with garlic knots
|Baked Ziti Package
|$32.00
9x13 Baked Ziti dinner with 10 garlic knots
|Kids Baked Ziti
|$3.99
Served with cucumber sticks
More about David and Dad's Cafe
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Baked Ziti w/Meat
|$8.95
Ziti, 4 cheeses, meat sauce w/garlic bread
More about Pasta Mista
Pasta Mista
3600 Boston St, Baltimore
|Baked Ziti
|$11.99
Penne pasta baked with ricotta and mozzarella in our delicate tomato sauce