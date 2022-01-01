Baklava in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve baklava
Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
324 w baltimore st, baltimore
|Baklava
|$4.99
Layers of filo pastry | Filled with chopped walnuts, almonds and pistachios | Sweetened with honey syrup
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
17 E Cross Street, Baltimore
|Baklava
|$5.50
Layered flaky filo, chopped walnuts, drenched in syrup.
Cypriana of Roland Park
105 West 39th St, Baltimore
|Pistachio sea salt Baklava
|$12.00
|Baklava Belgian waffle
|$14.00
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$6.50
Creamy Cheese cake paired with Baklava! Chef Ntino put extra love into this homemade deliciousness!!!
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Fili
816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore
|Baklava (Walnut)
|$2.75
|Baklava Gift Box
|$12.00
|Baklava (Pistachio)
|$2.95
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Baklava
|$4.99
FRENCH FRIES
Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen
745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore
|Baklava
|$3.49
Sweet walnut-filo dough pastry drizzled with an Orange Blossom water.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Black Olive
814 S Bond St, Baltimore
|Baklava Ice cream
|$10.00
|Baklava
|$10.00