Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve baklava

Consumer pic

 

Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street

324 w baltimore st, baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$4.99
Layers of filo pastry | Filled with chopped walnuts, almonds and pistachios | Sweetened with honey syrup
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine image

 

Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine

17 E Cross Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$5.50
Layered flaky filo, chopped walnuts, drenched in syrup.
More about Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
7702861d-891e-4372-9203-3e4618ed581c image

 

Cypriana of Roland Park

105 West 39th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pistachio sea salt Baklava$12.00
Baklava Belgian waffle$14.00
More about Cypriana of Roland Park
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava Cheesecake$6.50
Creamy Cheese cake paired with Baklava! Chef Ntino put extra love into this homemade deliciousness!!!
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Cafe Fili image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Fili

816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baklava (Walnut)$2.75
Baklava Gift Box$12.00
Baklava (Pistachio)$2.95
More about Cafe Fili
Helmand Kabobi image

SALADS

Helmand Kabobi

855 N Wolfe St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baklava$6.00
More about Helmand Kabobi
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava$4.99
More about Never On Sunday
Baklava image

FRENCH FRIES

Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen

745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava$3.49
Sweet walnut-filo dough pastry drizzled with an Orange Blossom water.
More about Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen
The Black Olive image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Black Olive

814 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baklava Ice cream$10.00
Baklava$10.00
More about The Black Olive
The Helmand image

 

The Helmand

806 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1191 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$5.95
More about The Helmand

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Cheeseburgers

Hummus

Chicken Salad

Lasagna

Salmon Sandwiches

Tuna Rolls

Ravioli

Lassi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston