Banana pudding in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve banana pudding
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Angeli's Pizzeria
413 South High St, Baltimore
|Banana Pudding
|$5.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Served warm with coconut ice cream (Homemade)
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern
2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Banana Pudding Dessert SPECIAL
|$7.00
Layered mason-jar dessert (or in a 12oz plastic cup to-go) w/ Nilla Wafer crumble, banana pudding, fresh whipped cream & fresh banana slices. -- Contains Dairy.
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore
|Banana Pudding
|$3.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Zella's Pizzeria
1145 Hollins St, Baltimore
|- Homemade Banana Pudding
|$5.00
A Smooth vanilla pudding with chunks of banana and wafers.