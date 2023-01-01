Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve barbacoas

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Banditos Federal Hill - 1118 S Charles St.

1118 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (892 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
78022_Barbacoa Taco$5.00
BRAISED AND SHREDDED BEEF + RED ONION + RADISH + QUESO FRESCO + CILANTRO
Barbacoa (3)$15.00
Braised and Shredded Beef, Queso Fresco
More about Banditos Federal Hill - 1118 S Charles St.
Item pic

 

El Pueblito Restaurant (Baltimore City) - 101 N Wolfe St

101 N Wolfe St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos (3) (Pork, Chicken, Pastor, Chorizo, Steak, Barbacoa)$12.99
Three tacos served on corn or flour tortillas with your choice of meat and toppings.
Taco Platters (Pork, Chicken, Pastor, Chorizo, Steak, Barbacoa)$15.99
Three tacos served on corn or flour tortillas with your choice of meat and toppings served with a side of rice and beans.
More about El Pueblito Restaurant (Baltimore City) - 101 N Wolfe St
Consumer pic

 

Chef BobbyD Towson

6911 York Road, Towson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Barbacoa Vegan Bowl$18.00
black beans, corn, coconut steamed rice, avocado, tomatoes, chickpeas in curry coconut sauce.
More about Chef BobbyD Towson
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki’s Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa chicken chipotle wrap (chicken chopped , lettuce, tomato, pepper jack, grilled onions chipotle bcue sauce )$7.50
More about Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
Item pic

NOODLES

Watersong

21 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (383 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Auntie Ying BBQ ribs (costillas a la barbacoa))$13.00
Deep fried pork short ribs with special house bbq sauce and freshly fried mint
More about Watersong
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa (Lamb)$22.00
3 Tacos stuffed with Tender Adobo Braised Short Rib, Mozzarella, Onion, Lime. Topped with Avocado Verde, Side of Adobo Sauce for Dipping.
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

