Beef patties in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve beef patties

Item pic

 

Judy's Island Grill - Canton - 2300 Boston Street

2300 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patties$2.99
Spicy beef, Cheesy beef, mild Curry chicken, Jerk chicken, or Spinach in a golden and flaky pastry crust.
More about Judy's Island Grill - Canton - 2300 Boston Street
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

811 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Whiskey Jam Burger (double smash beef patties, whisky bacon jam, cheddar, bbq mayo, classic bun)$16.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
Main pic

 

Jerk taco llc - 830 W 36th St

830 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef patty$3.00
More about Jerk taco llc - 830 W 36th St

