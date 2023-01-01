Beef patties in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve beef patties
Judy's Island Grill - Canton - 2300 Boston Street
2300 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Patties
|$2.99
Spicy beef, Cheesy beef, mild Curry chicken, Jerk chicken, or Spinach in a golden and flaky pastry crust.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
811 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Whiskey Jam Burger (double smash beef patties, whisky bacon jam, cheddar, bbq mayo, classic bun)
|$16.00