Beef stew in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve beef stew
More about Judy's Island Grill - Canton
Judy's Island Grill - Canton
2300 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Jamaican Stew Beef
|$14.99
Savory beef chunks spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.
More about Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights
Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights
5216 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore
|Jamaican Stew Beef
|$14.99
Savory beef chunks spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.