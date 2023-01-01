Bison burgers in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve bison burgers
Abbey Burger Bistro - Federal Hill
1041 Marshall St, Baltimore
|Southwest Bison Burger
|$15.00
HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore
|Southwest Bison Burger
|$15.00
Bison burger, jalapeños, salsa, avocado, pepper jack, spicy creme fraiche, classic bun
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
811 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Southwest Bison Burger
|$15.00
James Joyce
616 President St, Baltimore
|NEW FRONTIER BISON BURGER
|$21.00
irish cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, fries