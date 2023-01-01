Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bison burgers in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve bison burgers

Abbey Burger Bistro image

 

Abbey Burger Bistro - Federal Hill

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Bison Burger$15.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro - Federal Hill
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington image

HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington

1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Bison Burger$15.00
Bison burger, jalapeños, salsa, avocado, pepper jack, spicy creme fraiche, classic bun
More about Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

811 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Bison Burger$15.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
Item pic

 

James Joyce

616 President St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NEW FRONTIER BISON BURGER$21.00
irish cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, fries
More about James Joyce
The Chasseur image

 

The Chasseur - 3328 Foster Ave

3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Bison Burger$18.00
8oz bison patty, shallot jam, cheddar, chipotle aioli, on toasted brioche bun.
More about The Chasseur - 3328 Foster Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Sloppy Joe

Chicken Pitas

Quesadillas

Salmon Avocado Rolls

Lox

Cookies

Pretzels

Salmon Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (89 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1953 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (657 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston