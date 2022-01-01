Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black bean burgers in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve black bean burgers

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chuck's Trading Post

1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$12.00
Vegetarian Black Bean, Quinoa, Rice, Burger served with Gochu Sauce, Arugula, Tomato, Onion, Pickles
BLACK BEAN BURGER$12.00
Vegetarian black bean, quinoa, rice burger served with Chipotle Mayo, Arugula, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles.
More about Chuck's Trading Post
Gertrude's image

SEAFOOD

Gertrude's

10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (979 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHIPOTLE BLACK BEAN BURGER$12.00
Vegan bun, L&T, cheese, fries
More about Gertrude's
Item pic

 

Johnny's

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Burger$14.00
Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Pimenton Mayo, Flax Seed Rye
More about Johnny's
Teavolve Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Teavolve Cafe

1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$10.75
made with black beans, panko bread crumbs, red bell peppers, jalapeno peppers, onions, paprika, garlic. Served with herb remoulade, sliced tomatoes & baby spinach on challah bun. Chips on the side
More about Teavolve Cafe
Item pic

 

Amber

900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Veggie Burger$10.00
More about Amber
Roland Park Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Roland Park Bagels

500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Black Bean Burger$8.25
More about Roland Park Bagels
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Wet City

223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (151 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$13.00
house black bean patty, pepper jack cheese, kale, tomato, spicy Baja sauce, fries
More about Wet City
Koco’s Pub image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Koco’s Pub

4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$11.99
Vegetarian patty loaded with spicy chipotle peppers and fire roased corn, topped with chesse and served on a brioche roll. Comes with a side of fries and a pickle.
More about Koco’s Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Margherita Pizza

Chili

Pudding

Salmon

Gyoza

Paninis

Salmon Burgers

Sliders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston