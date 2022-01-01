Black bean burgers in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve black bean burgers
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chuck's Trading Post
1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore
|Black Bean Burger
|$12.00
Vegetarian Black Bean, Quinoa, Rice, Burger served with Gochu Sauce, Arugula, Tomato, Onion, Pickles
|BLACK BEAN BURGER
|$12.00
Vegetarian black bean, quinoa, rice burger served with Chipotle Mayo, Arugula, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles.
SEAFOOD
Gertrude's
10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore
|CHIPOTLE BLACK BEAN BURGER
|$12.00
Vegan bun, L&T, cheese, fries
Johnny's
4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore
|Black Bean Burger
|$14.00
Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Pimenton Mayo, Flax Seed Rye
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Teavolve Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Black Bean Burger
|$10.75
made with black beans, panko bread crumbs, red bell peppers, jalapeno peppers, onions, paprika, garlic. Served with herb remoulade, sliced tomatoes & baby spinach on challah bun. Chips on the side
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Roland Park Bagels
500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore
|Vegan Black Bean Burger
|$8.25
FRENCH FRIES
Wet City
223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore
|Black Bean Burger
|$13.00
house black bean patty, pepper jack cheese, kale, tomato, spicy Baja sauce, fries
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Koco’s Pub
4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore
|Black Bean Burger
|$11.99
Vegetarian patty loaded with spicy chipotle peppers and fire roased corn, topped with chesse and served on a brioche roll. Comes with a side of fries and a pickle.