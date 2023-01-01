Blueberry pies in Baltimore
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|Peach & Blueberry Pie
|$12.00
with a ricotta whipped cream
Atwater's Belvedere
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|5" Blueberry Pie
|$8.25
Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-
2839 O'Donnell Street, Baltimore
|Blueberry Whole Pie
|$32.00
Ahhh yes, blueberry. Maybe my all time favorite to eat. Fat blueberries, a little lemon zest and juice.
|Blueberry Crumb Whole Pie
|$32.00
Traditional blueberry pie with a crunchy topping of oats, brown sugar & butter.