Boba tea in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve boba tea

Item pic

 

Llamas’ Corner

132 McMechen St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boba-licious Oolong Tea (Cold)$5.00
Our Llama's Boba-licious Oolong Tea is a refreshing and indulgent drink that will tantalize your taste buds! We start with a base of premium Oolong tea, brewed to perfection, and suggest adding a creamy cheese foam topping for a savory twist. Add-on chewy boba pearls or other toppings to your liking for a fun and satisfying texture. It's a beverage that's not only delicious but also fun to drink, making you feel just as playful and carefree as a llama playing in the field!
More about Llamas’ Corner
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Restaurant

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
JoyBA boba tea$4.00
More about Thai Landing Restaurant

