Boneless ribs in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve boneless ribs
More about Citron Bar & Restaurant
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Citron Bar & Restaurant
2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore
|16 oz Prime Boneless Cowboy Rib Eye
|$70.00
Marbled Pee Wee Potatoes, Asparagus, Cipollini Onions & Wild Mushroom Demi-Glace
More about The Corner Pantry
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|'Roseda farm' boneless short ribs
|$20.00
creamy polenta, caramelized kyoto carrot, beef jus (gf)