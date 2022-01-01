Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve bread pudding

Alexander’s Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Alexander’s Tavern

710 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding Bites$7.00
Flash-fried and dusted with cinnamon sugar and drizzled with vanilla syrup
More about Alexander’s Tavern
Gertrude's image

SEAFOOD

Gertrude's

10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (979 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Miss Daisy's Caramelized Bread Pudding$10.00
Sultan's, dark rum, crème anglaise
More about Gertrude's
Ovenbird Bakery image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Ovenbird Bakery

300 S Exeter St., Baltimore

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding with Cream Sauce$4.00
More about Ovenbird Bakery
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding$8.00
Served warm with coconut ice cream (Homemade)
More about Busboys and Poets
Consumer pic

 

PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill

2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$20.00
Housemade Bread Pudding w/ Cinnamon Sugar Ice Cream and Chocolate Drizzle
More about PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
Nick's Fish House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$8.00
More about Nick's Fish House
Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern

2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salted Caramel Bread Pudding (vegan)$7.00
A large portion of our Salted Caramel Bread Pudding, sprinkled w/ salt and topped w/ powdered sugar and icing drizzle. -- Vegan
BLUEBERRY BREAD PUDDING (Vegan)$7.00
Sweet Bread Pudding made w/ brown sugar & Blueberries, served w/ sweet icing drizzle. -- Vegan
Pineapple UpSdDwn Bread Pudding (Vegan)$5.00
Sweet bread pudding dessert made with fresh pineapple and amarena cherries, drizzled w/ icing glaze. - Vegan
More about Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern
Banner pic

 

Johnny's

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$7.00
More about Johnny's
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$3.25
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$8.50
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$6.00
Banana & chocolate bread pudding with rye whiskey caramel sauce.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Creole Soul Restaurant image

 

Creole Soul Restaurant

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$7.00
More about Creole Soul Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Heathbar Crunch Bread Pudding$10.00
condensed milk caramel, whipped cream
More about The Food Market
La Food Marketa image

 

La Food Marketa

2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding$10.00
Tres leches, berries, whipped cream
More about La Food Marketa
Wicked Sisters image

FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Sisters

3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homemade Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Wicked Sisters
Blacksauce Kitchen image

 

Blacksauce Kitchen

401 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
chocolate ginger bread pudding$6.00
sweet potato bread pudding w. molasses butter$6.00
More about Blacksauce Kitchen
The Black Olive image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Black Olive

814 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Savory Bread Pudding$12.00
A Black Olive invention is a bread pudding. Our famous olive bread, leeks, portabella mushrooms, artichokes and Greek cheese.
More about The Black Olive
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mama's Apple Bread Pudding$8.00
Fried | Topped with Whipped Cream & Bourbon Sauce
Bread Pudding French Toast$12.00
Crème Brulee Coated l Fresh Berries l Maple Syrup
Apple Bread Pudding$8.00
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Federal Hill Grille

1113 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding Beignets$9.00
3 handmade sugar custard fritters, caramel sauce, cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar
More about Mother's Federal Hill Grille
Guilford Hall Brewery image

 

Guilford Hall Brewery

1611 Guilford Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
WHISKEY BREAD PUDDING$12.00
More about Guilford Hall Brewery

