Bruschetta in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve bruschetta
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Angeli's Pizzeria
413 South High St, Baltimore
|Bruschetta
|$7.25
Fresh tomato, basil,red onion, raspberry vinaigrette and olive oil on 3 pieces of toasted bread. Make it non-vegan by adding cheese for 50¢. (Cold Serve)
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|16 Chik Bruschetta
|$18.99
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Nick's Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore
|Tomato & Basil Bruschetta
|$10.00
grilled homemade garlic bread topped w/plum tomato, onion, garlic, basil and EVOO
Pasta Mista
3600 Boston St, Baltimore
|16" Chicken Bruschetta
|$17.99
red sauce,mozzarella ,grilled chicken & bruschetta tomatoes with basil