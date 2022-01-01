Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve bruschetta

Angeli's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Angeli's Pizzeria

413 South High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (1587 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$7.25
Fresh tomato, basil,red onion, raspberry vinaigrette and olive oil on 3 pieces of toasted bread. Make it non-vegan by adding cheese for 50¢. (Cold Serve)
More about Angeli's Pizzeria
Pizza Blitz image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
16 Chik Bruschetta$18.99
More about Pizza Blitz
Nick's Fish House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato & Basil Bruschetta$10.00
grilled homemade garlic bread topped w/plum tomato, onion, garlic, basil and EVOO
More about Nick's Fish House
Pasta Mista image

 

Pasta Mista

3600 Boston St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
16" Chicken Bruschetta$17.99
red sauce,mozzarella ,grilled chicken & bruschetta tomatoes with basil
More about Pasta Mista
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon image

 

Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

1200 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta$9.00
Grilled Ciabatta, Tomato, Fresh Herbs and Basil
More about Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

