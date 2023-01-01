Bubble tea in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve bubble tea
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Fruit Bubble Tea
|$4.25
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kippo Ramen
606 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Bubble Tea in a Can (INOTEA)
|$6.00
NOODLES
THAI STREET
1640 Aliceanna St #11, Baltimore
|Thai Iced Coffee Bubble Tea
|$5.00
|Lemonade Bubble Tea
|$5.00
|Thai green Tea Bubble Tea
|$5.00
Red Hot Seafood and Poke - 4650 Wilkens Ave
4650 Wilkens Ave, Baltimore
|Bubble Tea With Fruit Juice
|$4.99
Our House Green or Black tea blend mixed with simple syrup and your choice of Fruit Juice.