Bubble tea in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve bubble tea

RAMEN

Ramen Utsuke

414 Light Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Inotea Bubble Tea (Can)$6.00
More about Ramen Utsuke
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe

1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Fruit Bubble Tea$4.25
More about Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kippo Ramen

606 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bubble Tea in a Can (INOTEA)$6.00
More about Kippo Ramen
NOODLES

THAI STREET

1640 Aliceanna St #11, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Iced Coffee Bubble Tea$5.00
Lemonade Bubble Tea$5.00
Thai green Tea Bubble Tea$5.00
More about THAI STREET
Red Hot Seafood and Poke - 4650 Wilkens Ave

4650 Wilkens Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bubble Tea With Fruit Juice$4.99
Our House Green or Black tea blend mixed with simple syrup and your choice of Fruit Juice.
More about Red Hot Seafood and Poke - 4650 Wilkens Ave
Colala Grind Express

801 W BALTIMORE ST #103, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Japanese-style Bubble Tea (Cold)(1Cup) 日式珍珠奶茶$4.99
More about Colala Grind Express

