Buffalo chicken pizza in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
More about Frank's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza & Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
More about Pizza Blitz - Quarry Lake
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz - Quarry Lake
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|14 Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$15.99
|16 Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$18.99
|10 Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$10.99
More about Barfly's
Barfly's
620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore
|BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$14.00
Chicken, homemade buffalo sauce, applewood bacon, a blend of parmesan, mozzarella & gorgonzola cheese
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Pizza Buffalo Chicken (P)
|$17.00
hot sauce - blue cheese sauce / mozzarella cheese / red onion / grilled chicken
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street
2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore
|BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$0.00
Hot Buffalo Sauce topped with Grilled Chicken and an extra amount of Our Special Blend of Cheeses Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing