Buffalo chicken pizza in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza & Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$0.00
More about Frank's Pizza & Pasta
Pizza Blitz image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz - Quarry Lake

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
14 Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.99
16 Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.99
10 Buffalo Chicken Pizza$10.99
More about Pizza Blitz - Quarry Lake
Barfly’s image

 

Barfly's

620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$14.00
Chicken, homemade buffalo sauce, applewood bacon, a blend of parmesan, mozzarella & gorgonzola cheese
More about Barfly's
Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pizza Buffalo Chicken (P)$17.00
hot sauce - blue cheese sauce / mozzarella cheese / red onion / grilled chicken
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Banner pic

 

Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$0.00
Hot Buffalo Sauce topped with Grilled Chicken and an extra amount of Our Special Blend of Cheeses Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never on Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
18 Buffalo Chicken Pizza$22.99
14 Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.99
Slice Buffalo Chicken Pizza$4.99
More about Never on Sunday

