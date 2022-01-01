Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

of Love & Regret

1028 S Conkling St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich de Pollo$18.00
crispy chicken, homemade buffalo sauce, ranch aioli, shredded lettuce, American cheese
More about of Love & Regret
Southside Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.50
With buffalo sauce and blue cheese
More about Southside Diner
Chef Dan's Cafe image

 

Chef Dan's Cafe

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo "Chicken" Sandwich$18.00
"Chicken" Sandwich with Buffalo sauce, ranch, and pickles. Served with French fries.
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.49
Crispy fried chicken breast, hot sauce, sliced pickles and crumbled blue cheese on a buttery brioche roll
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
2783e75f-43d7-45d0-8570-90302a1d1034 image

FRENCH FRIES

Wet City - 223 W. Chase Street

223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (151 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, onion lettuce, Stone Mill bun, garlic fries.
More about Wet City - 223 W. Chase Street
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki’s Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.99
More about Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
+ Hot Sauce l Ranch l Provolone
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Federal Hill Grille - 1113 S Charles St

1113 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Baltimore’s Best Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.00
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, blue cheese dressing, toasted brioche
More about Mother's Federal Hill Grille - 1113 S Charles St

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Papaya Salad

Lox

Jalapeno Poppers

Thai Tea

Sundaes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston