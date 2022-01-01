Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about of Love & Regret
of Love & Regret
1028 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich de Pollo
|$18.00
crispy chicken, homemade buffalo sauce, ranch aioli, shredded lettuce, American cheese
More about Southside Diner
FRENCH FRIES
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
With buffalo sauce and blue cheese
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|Buffalo "Chicken" Sandwich
|$18.00
"Chicken" Sandwich with Buffalo sauce, ranch, and pickles. Served with French fries.
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$7.49
Crispy fried chicken breast, hot sauce, sliced pickles and crumbled blue cheese on a buttery brioche roll
More about Wet City - 223 W. Chase Street
FRENCH FRIES
Wet City - 223 W. Chase Street
223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, onion lettuce, Stone Mill bun, garlic fries.
More about Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Buffalo Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.99
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
+ Hot Sauce l Ranch l Provolone
More about Mother's Federal Hill Grille - 1113 S Charles St
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mother's Federal Hill Grille - 1113 S Charles St
1113 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Baltimore’s Best Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, blue cheese dressing, toasted brioche