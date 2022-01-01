Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$10.95
Served with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks
More about Southside Diner
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Connie's Chicken and Waffles - Broadway Market

1640 AliceAnna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings$12.00
6 party wings per order. No choice of flats vs. drums.
More about Connie's Chicken and Waffles - Broadway Market
- WINGS - Buffalo image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snake Hill

418 S Clinton St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
- Wings Spicy Buffalo$11.00
- WINGS - Buffalo$11.00
1lb of jumbo chicken wings marinated in a seasoned buttermilk bath, fried to order, tossed in house Buffalo sauce & grated parm.
More about Snake Hill
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Fried Chicken Wings Served with yellow Rice and Fresh Vegetables. Choice of Plain, Buffalo or BBQ...please let us know$9.89
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Banner pic

 

Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
15pcs Buffalo Party Wings$17.99
30pcs Buffalo Party Wings$36.99
6pcs Buffalo Party Wings$7.50
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street
56885a7c-7a82-4365-9803-48bead978f02 image

 

BRD - Federal Hill

1104 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bmore Buffalo Wings$13.99
1 lb of wings per order. No choice of flats vs. drums.
More about BRD - Federal Hill
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never on Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$10.99
More about Never on Sunday
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
10 Buffalo Garlic Wings$18.50
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Kebabs

Shrimp Rolls

Burritos

Calamari

Avocado Rolls

Banana Pudding

Philly Cheesesteaks

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston