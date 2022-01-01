Buffalo wings in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve buffalo wings
FRENCH FRIES
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Buffalo Wings
|$10.95
Served with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Connie's Chicken and Waffles - Broadway Market
1640 AliceAnna St, Baltimore
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
6 party wings per order. No choice of flats vs. drums.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snake Hill
418 S Clinton St, Baltimore
|- Wings Spicy Buffalo
|$11.00
|- WINGS - Buffalo
|$11.00
1lb of jumbo chicken wings marinated in a seasoned buttermilk bath, fried to order, tossed in house Buffalo sauce & grated parm.
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Crispy Fried Chicken Wings Served with yellow Rice and Fresh Vegetables. Choice of Plain, Buffalo or BBQ...please let us know
|$9.89
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street
2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore
|15pcs Buffalo Party Wings
|$17.99
|30pcs Buffalo Party Wings
|$36.99
|6pcs Buffalo Party Wings
|$7.50
BRD - Federal Hill
1104 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Bmore Buffalo Wings
|$13.99
1 lb of wings per order. No choice of flats vs. drums.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never on Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Buffalo Wings
|$10.99