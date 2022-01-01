Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve bulgogi

1991f0db-942d-41e0-9d61-2264a4245a88 image

TACOS • BBQ

Toki Tako

711 W 40th st Suite 155, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Bulgogi Tako$4.50
bulgogi ribeye topped with salad, pickled radish, ssamjang on a flour tortilla
Beef Bulgogi Rice Box$15.00
bulgogi ribeye, salad, pickled radish, garlic, chillies.
served with white rice and choice of sauces
Beef Bulgogi Ssam$4.50
bulgogi ribeye topped with salad, pickled radish, ssamjang on a lettuce wrap
More about Toki Tako
Avenue Sushi image

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bulgogi Roll (spicy)$14.95
Bulgogi marinated beef, asparagu, jalapeno, topped w/shrimp tempura & spicy mayo
More about Avenue Sushi
Ejji image

 

Ejji Ramen - Harbor East

711 S. Central Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Bulgogi Fiery Noods$17.00
Grilled Grass fed Beef Sirloin marinated in Bulgogi sauce and served on our Fiery Noods with spicy Sesame Sauce
More about Ejji Ramen - Harbor East
Be.bim Korean B.B.Q image

 

Be.bim Korean BBQ

301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Bulgogi$17.50
Spicy Beef Bulgogi$17.50
Beef bulgogi bowl$17.75
More about Be.bim Korean BBQ
The Local Fry image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Fry

711 West 40th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (936 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi Po Boy$12.00
French roll filled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Chesapeake remoulade and Bulgogi (korean marinated beef ribeye)
Bulgogi Banh Mi$10.00
French roll filled with pickled daikon/carrot, cucumber, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, mayo and Bulgogi (korean marinated beef ribeye)
More about The Local Fry
The Chasseur image

 

The Chasseur - 3328 Foster Ave

3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi cheesesteak sliders$12.50
korean-style marinated shaved ribeye with onions & scallions, american cheese, spicy aioli, and shaved lettuce
More about The Chasseur - 3328 Foster Ave
Restaurant banner

 

Stuggy's - 1928 Fleet Street

1928 Fleet Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Bulgogi$15.00
More about Stuggy's - 1928 Fleet Street
Restaurant banner

 

PokeOno Baltimore

849 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bulgogi Steak Taco$4.50
Korean BBQ marinated ribeye, mixed greens, chopped kimchi
More about PokeOno Baltimore

