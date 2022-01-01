Bulgogi in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve bulgogi
More about Toki Tako
TACOS • BBQ
Toki Tako
711 W 40th st Suite 155, Baltimore
|Beef Bulgogi Tako
|$4.50
bulgogi ribeye topped with salad, pickled radish, ssamjang on a flour tortilla
|Beef Bulgogi Rice Box
|$15.00
bulgogi ribeye, salad, pickled radish, garlic, chillies.
served with white rice and choice of sauces
|Beef Bulgogi Ssam
|$4.50
bulgogi ribeye topped with salad, pickled radish, ssamjang on a lettuce wrap
More about Avenue Sushi
SUSHI
Avenue Sushi
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Bulgogi Roll (spicy)
|$14.95
Bulgogi marinated beef, asparagu, jalapeno, topped w/shrimp tempura & spicy mayo
More about Ejji Ramen - Harbor East
Ejji Ramen - Harbor East
711 S. Central Ave, Baltimore
|Beef Bulgogi Fiery Noods
|$17.00
Grilled Grass fed Beef Sirloin marinated in Bulgogi sauce and served on our Fiery Noods with spicy Sesame Sauce
More about Be.bim Korean BBQ
Be.bim Korean BBQ
301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3, Baltimore
|Beef Bulgogi
|$17.50
|Spicy Beef Bulgogi
|$17.50
|Beef bulgogi bowl
|$17.75
More about The Local Fry
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Fry
711 West 40th St, Baltimore
|Bulgogi Po Boy
|$12.00
French roll filled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Chesapeake remoulade and Bulgogi (korean marinated beef ribeye)
|Bulgogi Banh Mi
|$10.00
French roll filled with pickled daikon/carrot, cucumber, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, mayo and Bulgogi (korean marinated beef ribeye)
More about The Chasseur - 3328 Foster Ave
The Chasseur - 3328 Foster Ave
3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore
|Bulgogi cheesesteak sliders
|$12.50
korean-style marinated shaved ribeye with onions & scallions, american cheese, spicy aioli, and shaved lettuce
More about Stuggy's - 1928 Fleet Street
Stuggy's - 1928 Fleet Street
1928 Fleet Street, Baltimore
|Short Rib Bulgogi
|$15.00