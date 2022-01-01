Cake in Baltimore
Citron Restaurant & Bar
2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore
|8 oz Citron Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$60.00
Heirloom Tomato and Cucumber Salad, Fresh Asparagus, Crispy Cassava Chips, Remoulade Sauce
Gertrude's
10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore
|GERTIE'S CRAB CAKE PLATTER
|$35.00
Broiled “all-lump” Baltimore-style cake (by John’s grandmother), rosemary potatoes, apple-fennel slaw, basil-caper tartar sauce
|Gertie's Crab Cakes for Four (4)
|$200.00
Only available on Dec. 24!
(Serves 4) Please choose one (1) Starter and one (1) Dessert to accompany your meal. All Holiday Meals come with mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, cornbread stuffing, candied sweet potatoes, green beans (with cranberries & toasted pecans), stewed country greens, brioche rolls with butter; your choice of soup or salad; and your choice of dessert.
Riptide · Fells Point
1718 Thames St, Baltimore
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.00
6oz of local, handpicked crab meat blended with fresh herbs and citrus and mayonnaise, served with lettuce and tomato on bun served with french fries
Nick's Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore
|Nick's Signature Crab Cake Sandwich
|$25.00
broiled or fried, lettuce, tomato and tartar with coleslaw on a potato kaiser
|Nick's Famous Crab Cake (Dinner)
|$48.00
Served with Chesapeake fries, tatar sauce & cole slaw
|Crab Cake
|$23.00
single crab cake broiled or fried
( No Sides )
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, BALTIMORE
|Crab Cake Sammie
|$17.00
lettuce / tomato / potato roll. Served with house fries.
Agape House Catering
1501 N Dukeland St, Baltimore
|Lemon Cake w/ Vanilla Frosting
|$3.00
Homemade
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$29.95
it’s legendary! Guy Fieri’s favorite!
order it grilled, broiled, or deep fried; brioche
Sal and Son's Seafood
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$12.95
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$30.00
Broiled or fried.
Served with fries & a pickle;
lettuce, tomato, mayo & onions optional
|Single Crab Cake Dinner
|$35.00
A Mama's classic served with choice of 2 sides & spicy tarter sauce or chipotle cocktail sauce.
Koco’s Pub
4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore
|Crab Cake Sandwich (11 oz.)
|$37.99
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served on a roll with potato chips and a pickle
|Crab Cake with Caesar Salad (11 oz.)
|$39.99
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with Caesar salad
|Junior Crab Cake Platter (6oz.)
|$25.99
One 6oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with french fries, coleslaw, lettuce and tomato
Sally O's
3531 Gough St, Baltimore
|Bday Cake
|$6.00
just because sometimes you want a big slice of cake with sprinkles and cream cheese frosting
Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
7062 Elm Rd, Concourse B, BALTIMORE
|Crab Cake
|$24.00
Our original crab cake, available fried or broiled, traditionally served with crackers (or your choice of bread)
Barracudas
1230 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$20.00
jumbo lump MD crab cake, white toast
|Crab Cake Entree
|$38.00
Captain James seafood palace
2127 Boston St, Baltimore
|CRAB CAKE
|$42.95
TRADITIONAL JUMBO LUMP AND CLAW MIXTURE BROILED TO PERFECTION.
Artifact Coffee
1500 Union Ave, Baltimore
|sour cream coffee cake w/ fruit jam
|$3.00
True Chesapeake Oyster Co
3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400, Baltimore
|Crab Cake Entree
|$25.00
5oz crab cake, pickled shallot tartar sauce, crispy potato cake, lettuce, house potato chips
(allergies: shellfish, egg, dairy, allium)
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Crab Cake Sliders
|$22.00
Twin Mini-Crab Cake Sandwiches l Lettuce l Tomato l Chesapeake Mustard l Served w/ Fries
|Crab Cake Egg Roll
|$26.00
Two Crab Cake Egg Rolls | Crab Cake | Cream Cheese Blend | Mango Ponzu | Spicy Mayo
PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore
|Single Crab Cake Entree
|$35.00
8 oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake A jumbo lump Maryland style crab cake, broiled to golden perfection.
|Crab Cake Egg Roll
|$20.00
Hand rolled Egg Rolls filled with our special cheesy Crab Cake and served with our House Aioli and Warhead sauce. This is appetizer is fried. Sauces are dairy based.