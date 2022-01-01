Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve calamari

Charmed Kitchen image

 

Charmed Kitchen

123 s chester st, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari$12.75
More about Charmed Kitchen
Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$11.98
Prepared Fresh
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Calamari$13.00
Lightly battered fried calamari topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, Japanese seasoning, sprouts and masago (roe)
More about Shoyou Sushi
Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Fried Calamari (P)$14.00
Served with blue cheese
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Consumer pic

 

PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill

2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari$17.00
Squid battered and flash fried, Served with a Korean BBQ Drizzle
More about PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
Nick's Fish House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
Flash - Fried Calamari$13.00
Lightly breaded & served w/basil aioli & marinara dipping sauce.
More about Nick's Fish House
Banner pic

 

Dalesio's Of Little Italy

829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Fritti$16.00
Fresh calamari lightly breaded and deep-fried to a crisp, golden brown. Served with house marinara
Calamari Marinara$25.00
Fresh squid sauteed with garlic, basil, and tomatoes, finished in house marinara. Served over linguini pasta.
More about Dalesio's Of Little Italy
Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Calamari Appetizer$10.00
Crispy Calamari$14.00
cornmeal crusted calamari, arcadian greens, peanuts, thai chili dressing
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Item pic

 

Amicci's of Little Italy

231 S High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Calamari$10.00
Fried Calamari, side marinara sauce
More about Amicci's of Little Italy
Avenue Sushi image

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fried Calamari$7.50
Deep fried calamari w/light lemon
More about Avenue Sushi
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$14.50
LIGHTLY BATTERED CALAMARI SERVED WITH LEMON AND TOMATO SAUCE.
More about Vinny's Cafe
Sal and Son's Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sal and Son's Seafood

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$12.95
More about Sal and Son's Seafood
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$18.00
Golden fried rings served with lemon aioli
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari (Fried) With Marinara$10.49
More about Never On Sunday
Fishnet image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fishnet

520 Park Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Box$9.95
A box of golden calamari with your choice of side sauce.
More about Fishnet
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon image

 

Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

1200 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$12.00
More about Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
Captain James seafood palace image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Captain James seafood palace

2127 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CALAMARI$13.00
LIGHTLY BATTERED CALAMARI WITH CHERRY PEPPERS
More about Captain James seafood palace
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$10.00
Thinly sliced calamari lightly battered and served with Sweet Dipping Sauce.
Calamari Temp AP$9.00
Thinly sliced calamari lightly battered and served with tempura dipping sauce
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Item pic

 

Watershed

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CRISPY CALAMARI$18.00
spicy tomato sauce
More about Watershed
The Black Olive image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Black Olive

814 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Stuffed Calamari on the Grill$15.00
This Black Olive favorite takes fresh calamari, stuffed with Manouri and feta cheese, then delicately grilled for one of our most requested small plates.
A supreme juxtaposition of taste and texture.
More about The Black Olive
Item pic

 

Choptank

1641 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FRIED CALAMARI$18.00
chili tomato sauce
More about Choptank
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Belvedere Square

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$8.00
Fried Calamari served with sweet spicy sauce
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Roll$16.00
Shrimp Tempura l Avocado l Fried Calamari l Crab Mix l Hawaiian Ponzu Sauce
Calamari App$18.00
Rhode Island l Fried with Pepper Strips l Served with Pomodoro & Asian Bing Bing Sauce
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Barcocina image

TAPAS

Barcocina

1629 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$12.00
Rustic Lemon Aioli, Pickled Fresno Pepper Mojo
More about Barcocina

