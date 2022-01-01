Calamari in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve calamari
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Fried Calamari
|$11.98
Prepared Fresh
Shoyou Sushi
1450 Light St, Baltimore
|Calamari
|$13.00
Lightly battered fried calamari topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, Japanese seasoning, sprouts and masago (roe)
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Buffalo Fried Calamari (P)
|$14.00
Served with blue cheese
PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore
|Calamari
|$17.00
Squid battered and flash fried, Served with a Korean BBQ Drizzle
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Nick's Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore
|Flash - Fried Calamari
|$13.00
Lightly breaded & served w/basil aioli & marinara dipping sauce.
Dalesio's Of Little Italy
829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Calamari Fritti
|$16.00
Fresh calamari lightly breaded and deep-fried to a crisp, golden brown. Served with house marinara
|Calamari Marinara
|$25.00
Fresh squid sauteed with garlic, basil, and tomatoes, finished in house marinara. Served over linguini pasta.
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS
Blue Hill Tavern
938 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Crispy Calamari Appetizer
|$10.00
|Crispy Calamari
|$14.00
cornmeal crusted calamari, arcadian greens, peanuts, thai chili dressing
Amicci's of Little Italy
231 S High St, Baltimore
|Fried Calamari
|$10.00
Fried Calamari, side marinara sauce
SUSHI
Avenue Sushi
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Crispy Fried Calamari
|$7.50
Deep fried calamari w/light lemon
PIZZA
Vinny's Cafe
6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Fried Calamari
|$14.50
LIGHTLY BATTERED CALAMARI SERVED WITH LEMON AND TOMATO SAUCE.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sal and Son's Seafood
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Calamari
|$12.95
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Fried Calamari
|$18.00
Golden fried rings served with lemon aioli
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Calamari (Fried) With Marinara
|$10.49
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fishnet
520 Park Ave, Baltimore
|Calamari Box
|$9.95
A box of golden calamari with your choice of side sauce.
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
1200 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Fried Calamari
|$12.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Captain James seafood palace
2127 Boston St, Baltimore
|CALAMARI
|$13.00
LIGHTLY BATTERED CALAMARI WITH CHERRY PEPPERS
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Fried Calamari
|$10.00
Thinly sliced calamari lightly battered and served with Sweet Dipping Sauce.
|Calamari Temp AP
|$9.00
Thinly sliced calamari lightly battered and served with tempura dipping sauce
SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Black Olive
814 S Bond St, Baltimore
|Stuffed Calamari on the Grill
|$15.00
This Black Olive favorite takes fresh calamari, stuffed with Manouri and feta cheese, then delicately grilled for one of our most requested small plates.
A supreme juxtaposition of taste and texture.
Thai Landing Belvedere Square
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Fried Calamari
|$8.00
Fried Calamari served with sweet spicy sauce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Calamari Roll
|$16.00
Shrimp Tempura l Avocado l Fried Calamari l Crab Mix l Hawaiian Ponzu Sauce
|Calamari App
|$18.00
Rhode Island l Fried with Pepper Strips l Served with Pomodoro & Asian Bing Bing Sauce