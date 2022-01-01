Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California rolls in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve california rolls

Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baked Scallop California Roll$16.00
Baked jumbo sea scallops, shitake mushroom cooked with shoyou mayo on top of a California Roll. Topped with eel sauce and masago (roe)
California roll$8.00
Crab mix, avocado, sesame seeds
California Tempura Roll$12.00
Lightly battered tempura california Roll. Topped with eel sauce and tempura flakes
More about Shoyou Sushi
Item pic

RAMEN

Ramen Utsuke

414 Light Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
California Roll$7.50
Avocado, imitation crab
More about Ramen Utsuke
Avenue Sushi image

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll$6.50
Crab, avocado & fish egg
More about Avenue Sushi
Kippo Ramen image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kippo Ramen

606 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
California Roll$6.00
More about Kippo Ramen
Hilo R House image

 

Hilo R House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
California Roll$12.95
More about Hilo R House
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll$5.00
California Roll w/Roe$6.00
Crab California Roll$8.00
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Belvedere Square

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California roll$8.50
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Shrimp Roll$8.00
Steamed Shrimp l Avocado Cucumber
** GLUTEN FREE**
California Crab Roll$10.00
Crab l Cucumber l Avocado
** GLUTEN FREE **
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

