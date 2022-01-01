California rolls in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve california rolls
Shoyou Sushi
1450 Light St, Baltimore
|Baked Scallop California Roll
|$16.00
Baked jumbo sea scallops, shitake mushroom cooked with shoyou mayo on top of a California Roll. Topped with eel sauce and masago (roe)
|California roll
|$8.00
Crab mix, avocado, sesame seeds
|California Tempura Roll
|$12.00
Lightly battered tempura california Roll. Topped with eel sauce and tempura flakes
RAMEN
Ramen Utsuke
414 Light Street, Baltimore
|California Roll
|$7.50
Avocado, imitation crab
SUSHI
Avenue Sushi
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|California Roll
|$6.50
Crab, avocado & fish egg
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|California Roll
|$5.00
|California Roll w/Roe
|$6.00
|Crab California Roll
|$8.00
Thai Landing Belvedere Square
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|California roll
|$8.50