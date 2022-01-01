Cannolis in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve cannolis
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Cannoli 1-roll VT
|$4.00
|Cannoli Cream Filled Donut VT
|$4.00
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Cannoli
|$4.29
Hersh's
1843-45 LIGHT STREET, Baltimore
|Cannolis
|$9.00
housemade whipped ricotta,
pistachios, cherry syrup, chocolate
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN
Cosima
3000 Falls Road, Baltimore
|Cannoli Di Cosima
|$9.00
house-made cannoli, filled with sweet ricotta studded with candied orange, chocolate chips and pistachios
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern
2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Cannoli's (3)
|$7.00
3 Vaccaro's cannoli shells filled w/ their cannoli cream & sprinkled w/ powdered sugar.
Chocolate Dipped edge shells - $1 add'l
Dalesio's Of Little Italy
829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Cannoli
|$10.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Zella's Pizzeria
1145 Hollins St, Baltimore
|- Cannoli
|$5.50
4 pieces of traditional cannoli shells, in mini size & cannoli cream
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
1200 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Mini Cannoli
|$4.00
|Cannoli
|$6.00
Crispy Cannoli Shell, Sweet Creamy Filling, Chocolate Chips