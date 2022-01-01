Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli 1-roll VT$4.00
Cannoli Cream Filled Donut VT$4.00
More about Golden West Cafe
Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$4.29
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
Hersh's image

 

Hersh's

1843-45 LIGHT STREET, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannolis$9.00
housemade whipped ricotta,
pistachios, cherry syrup, chocolate
More about Hersh's
Banner pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CANNOLI$5.50
More about Harbor East Deli
BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA image

 

BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA

800 S BROADWAY, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cannoli$7.50
More about BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA
Cosima image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN

Cosima

3000 Falls Road, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli Di Cosima$9.00
house-made cannoli, filled with sweet ricotta studded with candied orange, chocolate chips and pistachios
More about Cosima
Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern

2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli's (3)$7.00
3 Vaccaro's cannoli shells filled w/ their cannoli cream & sprinkled w/ powdered sugar.
Chocolate Dipped edge shells - $1 add'l
More about Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern
Banner pic

 

Dalesio's Of Little Italy

829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$10.00
More about Dalesio's Of Little Italy
Pasta Mista image

 

Pasta Mista

3600 Boston St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$3.99
More about Pasta Mista
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli$4.50
More about Vinny's Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Zella's Pizzeria

1145 Hollins St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
- Cannoli$5.50
4 pieces of traditional cannoli shells, in mini size & cannoli cream
More about Zella's Pizzeria
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon image

 

Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

1200 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Cannoli$4.00
Cannoli$6.00
Crispy Cannoli Shell, Sweet Creamy Filling, Chocolate Chips
More about Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
Pie in the Sky image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$5.95
Rich whole milk ricotta cheese with sugar, spices, and cocoa drops to be filled in two authentic Sicilian cylinder type pastry shell.
More about Pie in the Sky

